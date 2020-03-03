Go Air sale 2020: Travel across India and world this summer! Fares start at Rs 955

Go Air has laid down a few terms and conditions for its passengers who want to avail the offer.

Go Air sale 2020: Flyers can travel to their favourite destinations in India and across the world with the lowest flight ticket fares starting at Rs 955 and Rs 5,799. While the domestic fares starting at Rs 955 (all-inclusive), the international flight ticket will cost you Rs 5,799 (all-inclusive). Booking has started for the GoAir Summer Sale. You need to plan your summer trips in advance to avail the benefits under GoAir Summer Sale

Go Air flight ticket fares list

From To Fares (in Rs)

Ahmedabad Indore 955

Indore Ahmedabad 1214

Delhi Chandigarh 1222

Bagdogra Guwahati 1258

Chennai Hyderabad 1295

Guwahati Kolkata 1314

Patna Ranchi 1356

Pune Bengaluru 1399

Chandigarh Delhi 1418

Bengaluru Pune 1436

Jammu Srinagar 1486

Lucknow Delhi 1499

Hyderabad Chennai 1524

Aizawl Guwahati 1526

Kolkata Bagdogra 1527

Srinagar Jammu 1527

Mumbai Bengaluru 1748

Bhubaneswar Kolkata 1759

Kochi Bengaluru 1795

Jaipur Ahmedabad 1849

Ranchi Delhi 1887

Nagpur Bengaluru 1899

Leh Delhi 1961

Varanasi Delhi 1999

Kannur Mumbai 2250

Port Blair Chennai 3330

Abu Dhabi Kannur 5799

Muscat Kannur 6599

Go Air has laid down a few terms and conditions for its passengers who want to avail the offer. The airline has said that Go Air summer sale 2020 offer is applicable across all channels. Flyers must check applicable ‘blackout dates’ at the time of booking. Go Air offer for the flight tickets is valid across selective fare types and fare products. People opting for group booking won’t be getting any discount on this offer. The Go Air flight ticket offer is not applicable for Infant bookings. Passengers can not avail the offer on previously purchased tickets. Any other promotion or promo code is not applicable on the Go Air summer sale 2020.

As per the Go Air summer sale 2020 offer, seats are subject to availability and passengers will be provided with normal GoAir baggage allowance. Flyers, who want any additional baggage allowance, will be charged as per the normal baggage policy. Once booked under the offer, a flight ticket is non-refundable. GoAir will not be responsible for any delay for any reasons beyond its control. Also, the airline reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.