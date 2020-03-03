Go Air sale 2020: Travel across India and world this summer! Fares start at Rs 955

Go Air sale 2020: Flyers can travel to their favourite destinations in India and across the world with the lowest flight ticket fares starting at Rs 955 and Rs 5,799. While the domestic fares starting at Rs 955 (all-inclusive), the international flight ticket will cost you Rs 5,799 (all-inclusive). Booking has started for the GoAir Summer Sale. You need to plan your summer trips in advance to avail the benefits under GoAir Summer Sale
Go Air flight ticket fares list
From To Fares (in Rs)
Ahmedabad Indore 955
Indore Ahmedabad 1214
Delhi Chandigarh 1222
Bagdogra Guwahati 1258
Chennai Hyderabad 1295
Guwahati Kolkata 1314
Patna Ranchi 1356
Pune Bengaluru 1399
Chandigarh Delhi 1418
Bengaluru Pune 1436
Jammu Srinagar 1486
Lucknow Delhi 1499
Hyderabad Chennai 1524
Aizawl Guwahati 1526
Kolkata Bagdogra 1527
Srinagar Jammu 1527
Mumbai Bengaluru 1748
Bhubaneswar Kolkata 1759
Kochi Bengaluru 1795
Jaipur Ahmedabad 1849
Ranchi Delhi 1887
Nagpur Bengaluru 1899
Leh Delhi 1961
Varanasi Delhi 1999
Kannur Mumbai 2250
Port Blair Chennai 3330
Abu Dhabi Kannur 5799
Muscat Kannur 6599
Go Air has laid down a few terms and conditions for its passengers who want to avail the offer. The airline has said that Go Air summer sale 2020 offer is applicable across all channels. Flyers must check applicable ‘blackout dates’ at the time of booking. Go Air offer for the flight tickets is valid across selective fare types and fare products. People opting for group booking won’t be getting any discount on this offer. The Go Air flight ticket offer is not applicable for Infant bookings. Passengers can not avail the offer on previously purchased tickets. Any other promotion or promo code is not applicable on the Go Air summer sale 2020.
As per the Go Air summer sale 2020 offer, seats are subject to availability and passengers will be provided with normal GoAir baggage allowance. Flyers, who want any additional baggage allowance, will be charged as per the normal baggage policy. Once booked under the offer, a flight ticket is non-refundable. GoAir will not be responsible for any delay for any reasons beyond its control. Also, the airline reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.