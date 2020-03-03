Go Air sale 2020: Travel across India and world this summer! Fares start at Rs 955

go air flight, go air sale 2020, go air sale, go air sale offer, go air sale today, go air sale promo code, go air sale ticketsGo Air has laid down a few terms and conditions for its passengers who want to avail the offer.

Go Air sale 2020: Flyers can travel to their favourite destinations in India and across the world with the lowest flight ticket fares starting at Rs 955 and Rs 5,799. While the domestic fares starting at Rs 955 (all-inclusive), the international flight ticket will cost you Rs 5,799 (all-inclusive). Booking has started for the GoAir Summer Sale. You need to plan your summer trips in advance to avail the benefits under GoAir Summer Sale

Go Air flight ticket fares list

From              To       Fares (in Rs)

Ahmedabad    Indore           955
Indore         Ahmedabad    1214
Delhi           Chandigarh     1222
Bagdogra    Guwahati        1258
Chennai    Hyderabad       1295
Guwahati   Kolkata            1314
Patna          Ranchi             1356
Pune          Bengaluru        1399
Chandigarh Delhi              1418
Bengaluru    Pune              1436
Jammu       Srinagar          1486
Lucknow     Delhi               1499
Hyderabad Chennai          1524
Aizawl       Guwahati          1526
Kolkata     Bagdogra          1527
Srinagar    Jammu             1527
Mumbai   Bengaluru         1748
Bhubaneswar Kolkata      1759
Kochi       Bengaluru         1795
Jaipur    Ahmedabad        1849
Ranchi     Delhi                  1887
Nagpur   Bengaluru          1899
Leh            Delhi                 1961
Varanasi   Delhi                1999
Kannur     Mumbai          2250
Port Blair Chennai          3330
Abu Dhabi Kannur         5799
Muscat Kannur               6599

Go Air has laid down a few terms and conditions for its passengers who want to avail the offer. The airline has said that Go Air summer sale 2020 offer is applicable across all channels. Flyers must check applicable ‘blackout dates’ at the time of booking. Go Air offer for the flight tickets is valid across selective fare types and fare products. People opting for group booking won’t be getting any discount on this offer. The Go Air flight ticket offer is not applicable for Infant bookings. Passengers can not avail the offer on previously purchased tickets. Any other promotion or promo code is not applicable on the Go Air summer sale 2020.

As per the Go Air summer sale 2020 offer, seats are subject to availability and passengers will be provided with normal GoAir baggage allowance. Flyers, who want any additional baggage allowance, will be charged as per the normal baggage policy. Once booked under the offer, a flight ticket is non-refundable. GoAir will not be responsible for any delay for any reasons beyond its control. Also, the airline reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.

