Go Air increases flights between Delhi-Kolkata, Delhi-Bengaluru routes; check fares, schedule

In a good news for flyers travelling between Delhi-Kolkata and Delhi-Bengaluru, Go Air has enhanced flight connectivity on these routes. The airline has added non-stop flights on Kolkata-Delhi and Bengaluru-Delhi routes. It has said that new flights will enhance connectivity to Singapore as well.

GoAir will operate non-stop flights from Kolkata to Delhi thrice a week with fares starting from Rs. 5,882 for a return trip. The flight G8 115 from Kolkata will depart at 09:35 am on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and will arrive in Delhi at 12:25 pm. The return non-stop flight G8 114 will depart from Delhi at 3:10 pm and will arrive in Kolkata at 5:40 pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. These flights are effective from October 27, 2019.

Go Air will start non-stop flights from Bengaluru to Delhi will operate four times a week, with fares starting from Rs. 5,335 for a return trip. The flight G8 117 from Bengaluru will depart at 8:45 am on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and will arrive in Delhi at 11:40 am. The return non-stop flight G8 112 will depart from Delhi at 2:20 pm and will arrive in Bengaluru at 5:10 pm on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The flight operations will start on October 28, 2019.

Go Air Managing Director Jeh Wadia said, “The launch of additional frequencies is in sync with our aggressive network expansion plans. Besides, these flights will play the dual role of providing enhanced connectivity for passengers travelling to and from Singapore to Bengaluru and Kolkata. GoAir operates its business on three basic principles of punctuality, affordability and convenience.”