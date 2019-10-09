Go Air announces non-stop flights to Singapore, Aizawl; adds 12 more on domestic routes; check fares, schedule

GoAir will operate the commercial flight on Bengaluru–Singapore–Bengaluru route four days a week. The commercial operation will begin on October 18, 2019.

Go Air flight: Go Air has launched non-stop flights to Singapore from Bengaluru and Kolkata. The no-frills airline has also introduced non-stop flights to Aizawl connecting the northeastern part of India. It has also started non-stop flights between Delhi and Chandigarh, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Lucknow, Kolkata and Guwahati, and Chandigarh and Ahmedabad.

GoAir will operate the commercial flight on Bengaluru–Singapore–Bengaluru route four days a week. The commercial operation will begin on October 18, 2019. GoAir will operate on the Kolkata–Singapore–Kolkata route three days in a week. The flight will start commercial operation from October 19 this year. While Singapore is GoAir’s 8th International destination, Aizawl in Mizoram is a 25th domestic destination.

Flight number 68 27 will depart from Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) in Bengaluru at 7.45 pm (IST) and will reach Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) at 3.20 am (local time). The flight will be available on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The fare is Rs 6,999. Flight number G8 28 will depart from Singapore airport at 4.50 am (local time) and will reach Bengaluru at 7.35 am (IST). The flight is available on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The fare is Rs 8,999.

Flight G8 35 will depart from Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (CCU) at 8.45 PM (local time) and will reach Singapore at 3.35 am (local time). This flight is available on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The fare is Rs 6,999. Flight number G8 36 will depart from Singapore at 4.40 am and will reach Kolkata at 6.25 am. The flight is available on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The fare is Rs 7, 499.

Fare for GoAir non-stop flights between Delhi and Chandigarh starts from Rs 1707. Fare for non-stop flights between Lucknow and Ahmedabad is Rs 2487. Non-stop daily flights between Kolkata and Lucknow, will start from Rs 2010. There are four additional flights between Kolkata and Guwahati, with fares starting from Rs 2039. There are two additional flights between Chandigarh and Ahmedabad, with fares starting from Rs 3074. Flight operations commenced on 5 October 2019.