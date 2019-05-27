Buy air tickets for just Rs 899! GoAir mega million sale begins; check offer details

GoAir sale: In a relief for fliers, one can purchase cheap flight tickets from GoAir. GoAir is offering a new plan called 'Mega Million Sale', GoAir has started offering a staggering 10 lakh seats under GoAir offer 899. The offer is valid on travel period throughout the year starting mid-June. So, you can fly to your favourite destinations provided you plan early and book flight tickets accordingly. GoAir offer 899, booking period, travel period: Fliers can purchase 1 million flight tickets from GoAir to travel to their favourite destinations at affordable prices. Flight tickets start at Rs 899. Under this offer, flights can be booked from May 27 to May 29. The tickets can be purchased for the period of June 15 to December 31. Apart from this, there are amazing offers on Paytm, FAB Hotels, Myntra and Zoomcar. There are offers such as cashback, flat 40 percent off, 10 percent off and Rs 1500 off. To avail these offers, one needs to book flight tickets from GoAir app and GoAir website. GoAir ticket booking: To book flight tickets and avail GoAir offer 899, you need to visit- . You will get the option of 'Round Trip' and 'One Way'. You need to select as per your requirement. If you select 'One way', you need to choose the boarding airport and destination airport. Then you need to fill in Depart date. Then select number of passengers. If there are children and infant, you need to mention that also. If you have a concession card, type the category- Student, Armed Forces and Sr. Citizen. If you have a promo code, then enter it. Finally, opt for the type of currency and click on 'Book Now'. If you want to select 'Round Trip', you need to fill in boarding airport and destination airport. You need to select 'Depart date' and 'Return date'. Rest of the process is the same as 'One Way'. If you want to book tickets for your family members, colleagues or friends, please opt for 'Group Booking'. GoAir has 49 planes in its fleet and is considered as no-frills airline in India. GoAir has another offer. Under this, GoAir is offering flat rates on domestic flights, international flights fares. While domestic fares starting at Rs 2,765, international fares at Rs 7,000. To avail GoAir offers, you need to book flights from May 24 to May 30 this year. Domestic flight routes are Ahmedabad-Kolkata-Patna, Lucknow-Ahmedabad-Pune, Lucknow-Ahmedabad-Jaipur, Lucknow-Ahmedabad-Jaipur, Ahmedabad-Delhi-Ranchi, Chennai-Ahmedabad-Lucknow, Lucknow-Bengaluru-Pune, Port Blair-Chennai-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Hyderabad-Kochi, Ranchi-Delhi-Ahmedabad, Chandigarh-Ahmedabad-Chennai, Kannur-Chennai-Pune, Chandigarh-Ahmedabad-Goa, Delhi-Ahmedabad-Chennai, Chandigarh-Ahmedabad-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Ahmedabad-Chandigarh, Kannur-Bengaluru-Lucknow, Chandigarh-Ahmedabad-Hyderabad, Chandigarh-Ahmedabad-Pune, Jaipur -Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Guwahati-Kolkata-Hyderabad. International flight routes are- Phuket-Bengaluru-Goa, Phuket-Bengaluru-Lucknow, Mal\u00e9-Bengaluru-Nagpur, Phuket-Bengaluru-Ahmedabad and Ahmedabad-Bengaluru-Phuket.