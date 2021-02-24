  • MORE MARKET STATS

Global airline body IATA plans COVID travel pass for end of March

By: |
February 24, 2021 7:13 PM

IATA said on Wednesday that it was essential that governments start issuing their citizens with digital vaccination certificates which can then feed into its travel pass.

Global airline body IATA plans COVID travel pass for end of March(Representational image)

Global airline industry body IATA said it would launch a COVID-19 travel pass at the end of March, bringing into use a digital system for test results and vaccine certificates which will help facilitate international travel.

