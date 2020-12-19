  • MORE MARKET STATS

Glass floor bridge at Rajgir to be completed by March: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

By: |
December 19, 2020 10:00 PM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also inspected zip line, zip bike and main camp area of the nature safari during his Rajgir visit.

Rajgir Glass floor bridge to be completed by March Bihar Chief Minister Nitish KumarBihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that "we have talked about starting zoo safari along with the nature safari at Rajgir." (Courtesy: Twitter / ANI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inspected ‘nature safari’ work at the tourists hotspot Rajgir and asked officials to complete the ‘glass floor bridge’ (sky walk) there by March next year.

Kumar also inspected zip line, zip bike and main camp area of the nature safari during his visit, an official release said.

The chief minister directed officials to take help of protective experts for better upkeep of the venue.

The CM was accompanied by Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, CMs Principal Secretary Chanchal Kumar, OSD in his office
Gopal Singh, Patna Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Nalanda DM and SP besides other officials.

Kumar, who also inspected zoo safari, enquired from the officials about the animal cage, kitchen and room constructed
to keep the sick animals. He also had a look at the vehicle meant to undertake zoo safari.

Talking to reporters, Kumar said that “we have talked about starting zoo safari along with the nature safari at Rajgir.

“But the officials informed that nature safari work can not be undertaken along with the zoo safari, rather it can only be carried out in the forest area”.

Asked about the time-frame for start of the nature safari, the CM after enquiring from the officials present, said it would begin by March next.

The state government has started the work on the project to supply clean drinking water from river Ganga to everyone in
Rajgir- be it Nalanda University, defence and police personnel, households or hotels, Kumar said while asserting that once Ganga water reaches Rajgir, no one will have to fetch groundwater.

Tapping of groundwater has adversely affected the rich heritage of the place (Rajgir), he said while exuding confidence that things would be normal once again.

“Our sole intention is to protect historical places so that new generation could be inspired to learn and understand them,” Kumar said.

The state government is taking every steps to revive these places in a bid to promote tourism in the state, he added.

