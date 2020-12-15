Girnar: India’s biggest passenger ropeway slashes prices for Covid warriors, achieves 1-lakh passenger milestone

The company has made sure that elaborate measures and protocols are in place that will help reduce the risk of Coronavirus transmission among passengers and employees.

Girnar ropeway, India’s biggest ropeway in Gujarat that opened in October this year has slashed travel prices for Covid-19 warriors and defence personnels. Ropeway developer Usha Breco, in a statement, highlighted that the prices are being cut for those who are fighting against the Coronavirus pandemic. The decision has come in order to commemorate 1 lakh visitors milestone achieved. Usha Breco said that since the inauguration of Girnar ropeway on October 24 this year, the ropeway has received footfall of 1 lakh visitors in just six weeks.

According to the company, a special scheme is being rolled out that will grant a 40 per cent discount on the regular fare for two-way ropeway rides. Under this scheme, nurses, doctors, ambulance drivers, ASHA workers, police, medical students who are working towards Covid-19 relief, media persons, staff members belonging to essential services like power, gas, telecom, defence personnel, all can avail the benefits provided by this scheme. Infact, family members of people belonging to these categories can use the offer. It is to note that the offer provided for accessing ropeway is only valid till December 31.

The company has made sure that elaborate measures and protocols are in place that will help reduce the risk of Coronavirus transmission among passengers and employees. These measures include mandatory use of masks by everyone, social distancing, thermal screening at entry gate as well as regular sanitisation of cabins. Also, in a cabin, only four passengers are allowed at a given time. With the new scheme, the company aims to give recognition of Covid-19 warriors’ service to the nation.

According to Deepak Kaplish, Regional Head-West, Usha Breco, the company believes that with the Coronavirus situation improving and an uptick in travel activities, more guests will use Girnar ropeway services.

Meanwhile, many people have been debating that the prices for Girnar ropeway should be reduced as a common man will not be able to afford. The ropeway carries passengers from the foothill of Mount Girnar to the Ambaji temple that is situated on top the Girnar mountain.