Get majestic view of Arctic in new Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco! Don’t miss the window seat

New Air India flight from New Delhi to San Francisco will fly over Arctic region

Great news for Air India passengers! The ardent travelers taking the new Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco have big reason to cheer as they will be able to witness the majestic beauty of the icy Arctic region landscape. According to a recent PTI report, Air India, for this journey, is taking a new path which will save time as well as fuel as it will start flying to San Francisco from the national capital over the Arctic Polar region. With this new route, the flight duration will be reduced by almost one-and-a-half hours and the fuel savings will be in the range of 2,000 to 7,000 kilograms per flight, according to an Air India (AI) spokesperson who was quoted in the report.

New Air India flight from New Delhi to San Francisco over Arctic region – new timings, details:

The inaugural flight taking the new route will be on August 15. On August 15, the inaugural revenue flight will be piloted by Captain Rajneesh Sharma and Captain Digvijay Singh

On the inaugural flight, there will be around 300 passengers and the flight would be operated by a Boeing 777

According to the airline, the flight duration will reduce from the present 14.5 hours to 13 hours.

The airline operates a daily flight from New Delhi to San Francisco and has flights between India and North America over the Atlantic as well as the Pacific routes.

The fuel savings are expected to be in the range of 2,000 to 7,000 kilograms on the new route, which will result in decreasing the carbon emission by 6,000 to 21,000 kilograms, per flight

According to the AI spokesperson, Air India would be the first airline in the world which will operate flights over Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean as well as the Polar region.

Air India stated in a release that the Polar region still falls short of the infrastructure as well as logistics standards of more widely used airspace. It added that these routes offer unique opportunities, but also present unique challenges. The challenges like area of magnetic unreliability, limited choice for diversion to alternate airports, fuel freezing, solar radiation, passenger and aircraft retrieval in case of diversion are some of the unique factors which require active mitigation to ensure the equivalent levels of safety. However, sufficient documentation exists to provide clear guidelines for this purpose.