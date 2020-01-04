Get glimpse of India’s famous attractions in Delhi! ‘Bharat Darshan Park’ to host replicas of monuments

Puri wished the SDMC will come up with more such projects which will not only attract people but also be self-sustained. (Twitter/LG Delhi)

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday laid the foundation stone for a mega park in Delhi which will have replicas of various monuments built from scrap material, officials said. The theme of the ‘Bharat Darshan Park’ would be ‘Unity in Diversity’ displayed through iconic monuments of the country such as Chaminar, Gateway of India, Konark Temple, Nalanda ruins, Mysore Palace, Golden Temple, Meenakshi Temple, Hawa Mahal, Hampi ruins, Victoria Memorial, Sanchi Stupa, Gol Gumbaz, Ajanta Ellora Caves and Junagarh Fort, they said.

SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said the park will be developed on a six-acre plot. Through this project in Punjabi Bagh area, the SDMC seeks to widen its ambit of ‘waste-to-wealth’ concept as epitomised in its Waste-to-Wonder Park in Sarai Kale Khan. “In this magnificent park, replicas of prominent monuments from all states of India made with waste and scrap will be installed,” the SDMC said in a statement.

Puri wished the SDMC will come up with more such projects which will not only attract people but also be self-sustained. He also urged other civic agencies to follow these kind of initiatives based on waste-to-wealth concept. Waste-to-Wonder Park has replicas of the seven wonders of the world made from metal and other industrial scrap.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal Anil and area MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Mayor Sunita, SDMC’s Standing Committee Chairman Bhupender Gupta and other senior officials of the SDMC, were also present on the occasion.

Baijal said the SDMC has brought a change in the image of the city by developing splendid parks like Waste to Wonder Park, Nandan Van, Jamunwala Park, Woodland Amusement Park and other beautiful parks made over gram sabha and DDA lands.

“These replicas will be built using scrap waste such as vehicles, fans, rods, iron sheets, nut-bolts etc gathering dust in municipal stores. The park will be eco-friendly, self sustainable with its own solar and wind power generation. The entire project is estimated to cost around 18- 20 cr,” the SDMC said.