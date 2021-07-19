Get full refund on domestic air ticket cancellations! EaseMyTrip offers free full-refund medical policy

The policy also aims to revive the airline and travel and tourism industries, the worst-hit by Covid-19. (Picture courtesy: IE)

EaseMyTrip has launched a full refund policy to allow customers to claim refund of the entire amount in case medical emergencies force domestic air ticket cancellations. Under the policy, the online travel agency will return to customers the entire amount, including the deductions made by airlines at no extra cost. This is the first such policy in the industry, the company said in a statement.

Amid rising uncertainty over travel due to Covid-19, the online travel agency hopes the unique policy would boost traveller confidence by eliminating the risk of losing money in case a medical emergency leads to a booking cancellation. The policy also aims to revive the airline and travel and tourism industries that have been among the hardest hit by the deadly pandemic.

EastMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pitti said the company was committed to customers’ needs, and this unique scheme had been developed to provide them with additional flexibility during these unprecedented times. He said there is a strong demand for travel but consumers remain concerned about booking refunds and cancellations. The initiative was launched as part of the company’s efforts to boost travel confidence as well as help the travel and tourism sector recover.

A customer booking a domestic flight on the company’s website has to choose the policy, and can make the claim simply by uploading a doctor’s prescription of the medical illness. The company has extended the offer to all users, and will be applicable on domestic flight bookings made on EaseMyTrip — either on the website or the mobile site. Once the ticket is booked, the customer will get an email on the flight cancellation coverage policy. The company already offers the option of no-convenience fee during bookings.

EaseMyTrip was India’s fastest growing travel portal between FY18 to FY20 on the basis of gross booking revenue.