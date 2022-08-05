‘Germany an affordable, sustainable destination, witnesses 214% rise in Indian tourists’; Oktoberfest to return

While the sentiment among travellers and the tourism & hospitality industry is upbeat, plummeting rate of Indian Rupee against the US Dollar and rising Air Ticket prices due to expensive ATF are threatening to dampen their spirits, Germany, which is promoting itself in the Indian tourism sector, meanwhile is offering cost-effective and sustainable travel. “Germany is affordable,” Romit Theophilus, director German National Tourist Office, India (GNTO) said in response to a FinancialExpress.com query on rising travel costs. “Germany offers various incentives for travellers including 16%-20% duty exemption on shopping and 9 Euro ticket to move across the country,” Romit Theophilus said addressing the press conference organised by the German National Tourist Office, India.



Now, travelers to Germany can buy 9-euro tickets for public transport till August 31, 2022 and use all means of public transport for nine euros per month. The so-called 9-Euro-Ticket is valid for any number of journeys in the selected month on regional trains, S-Bahn and U-Bahn trains, as well as buses and streetcars. By linking the various transport associations, it is possible to explore the whole of Germany by local transport. 9-euro tickets are not valid on long-distance trains (such as IC or ICE) or long-distance buses.

Meanwhile, Germany has witnessed a rise of 214% in Indian tourists in the first few months of 2022. India has emerged as an important market for inbound travel to Germany with genuine hospitality to inspire potential Indian visitors to Germany.

Germany is topping the charts amongst the best travel destinations in Europe for Indian travellers for its scope, culture and attraction. As per the Nation Brands Index, Anholt Ipsos Nation Brands Index SM 2021, Germany ranks No. 1 on the Nation Brands Index for the fifth time in a row. From cultural centres to architecture, innovative Gastronomy to insider’s tips and new favourite places in such close proximity, Germany offers the best travel experience. Recognising an increased demand for experiences this season among visitors from the Indian market, the German National Tourist Board (GNTB) is debuting the brand-new campaign showcasing Nature and cultural tourism in all its facets that focuses on highlighting sustainable tourism attractions and open-air activities. The campaigns for the Indian market are a part of the global campaign to promote Germany. Specific to Indian travellers, Germany accounted for 9% of European trips of Indians. 55% of Indian tourists visit Germany for leisure while 38% travel for business. Talking about Germany as a preferred travel destination for Indian travellers, Romit said, “Eight hours gate-to-gate and with multiple daily flight routes from India to cities such as Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Germany has long been favoured by the Indian traveller. An increase in travellers is expected this festive period in light of the relaxation of COVID-19 requirements. All travellers can now visit regardless of vaccination status and without the need for a negative test.”



“Having nature and culture as two of the prominent drivers is exciting given the abundance of relevant offerings that we have to offer“, added Romit. Some of the destinations in Germany that await Indian visitors include the 66 Lakes Trail hike, which incorporates streams and rivers and runs past the Sanssouci Palace in the spa town of Potsdam, and the landscapes that can be found at Hiddensee, a car-free island with sandy beaches and salt marshes.

Visitors looking to soak up culture around the country can also revel in the campaign’s four touch points: Green, Craft, Flair, and Taste. Taste includes some of Leipzig’s most popular delicacies, Green features the jaw-dropping wildlife in Munsterland, Flair sees creativity such as the inspirational Tegel Art Park in Berlin, and Craft includes the well known cuckoo clocks of the Black Forest. Romit Informed that the famous Oktoberfest is also returning in its physical form after two years of pandemic.