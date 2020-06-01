  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ganga Dussehra 2020: Ghats in Varanasi remain deserted amidst restrictions

By: |
Published: June 1, 2020 11:24:58 AM

On this auspicious day, devotees are known to take a dip in the Ganga and perform the aarti to invoke blessings.

Ganga Dussehra, Ganga Dussehra 2020, Varanasi, Ganga ghats, Ganga river, lockdown 5.0, lockdown, coronavirus pandemic, covid19In 2020, temples have been mostly shut due to the lockdown.

Ganga Dussehra in Varanasi: Ganga Ghats in Varanasi remain deserted on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra today, ANI tweeted on Monday. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the gathering of devotees remains restricted to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. However, it may be noted that the reopening of religious places has been permitted with effect from June 8.

Ganga Dussehra observed with aarti, kite flying, taking a dip in river Ganga

The occasion of Ganga Dussehra is a sacred one for many devotees. On this auspicious day, devotees are known to take a dip in the Ganga and perform the aarti to invoke blessings. Diyas are also lit as part of observing the Ganga Dussehra. In some places, kite flying is also organised on this day.

However, this year, there are no activities or celebrations planned to observe the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, which is otherwise usually celebrated by devotees in Varanasi with much fervour.

Ganga Dussehra: Date, Significance

Ganga Dussehra is observed this year on June 1 as per the Hindu calendar. It marks the ‘descent of Ganga’ and celebrations are conducted according to the beliefs of the devotees spanning several states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal, among others.

On the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, thousands of devotees usually take a dip in the Yamuna river, Mathura and Vrindavan. Following the ritual bath and offerings, temples in Mathura and Vrindavan are known to host ‘special darshan’ of the presiding deity on this auspicious day. The deities are decorated with white flowers. An atmosphere of devotion prevails as incense sticks and aarti are offered to observe the sacred day across temples.

In 2020, temples have been mostly shut as the lockdown has remained in force and is being strictly observed. While some temples continue their daily pooja and allow their priests to stay on to complete these daily rituals, no devotees are permitted inside temples ever since the lockdown had been announced.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Ganga Dussehra 2020 Ghats in Varanasi remain deserted amidst restrictions
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

    Advertisement

    Budget 2020

    Advertisement
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Air India makes it mandatory for crew to confirm their pre-flight COVID-19 test results are negative
    2COVID-19: Singapore in talks with several countries to establish ‘green lanes’ for travel
    3Railing of Taj Mahal’s main mausoleum damaged in thunderstorm