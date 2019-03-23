Gagron Fort: Visit Rajasthan’s lesser known Water Fort

Gagron is a ‘Jal Durg’ or Water Fort and it is impregnable as it is surrounded from three sides by the gushing waters of Ahu and Kali Sindh rivers. The rivers confluence right outside the fort. (Image: Rajasthan Tourism)

Situated in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district near Kota, Gagron Fort is one of the lesser known forts in the state dotted with lofty citadels and palaces. Yet Gagron is one of the most majestic forts in the state. It is one of the six forts of Rajasthan which are listed as UNESCO World Heritage site. Other forts in the list are Chittor Fort, Kumbhalgarh Fort, Ranthambore Fort, Jaipur’s Amer Fort and Jaisalmer Fort.

Why Gagron fort is unique?

Gagron is a ‘Jal Durg’ or Water Fort and it is impregnable as it is surrounded from three sides by the gushing waters of Ahu and Kali Sindh rivers. The rivers confluence right outside the fort. This offers a majestic and breathtaking view of the surroundings from its ramparts.

One striking feature of this fort is that it has no real foundation as it is build over a solid rocky hillock. The fort is now inhabited by peacocks and parrots.

There are both Hindu and muslim shrines in and around the fort. It has temples of Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Durga inside the fort. There is a Dargah of Sufi Saint Mitheshah fright outside the fort where a fair is held every year during the islamic month of Muharram. Near the fort there is a monastery dedicated to Saint Pipa who is a contemporary of Saint Kabir.

Where is Gagron Fort?

The Jal Durg of Gargron is situated 14 Kms from Jhalawar City. Kota is 88 Kms from Jhalawar.

How to Reach Jhalawar?

Jhalawar is connected by road and rail to Kota. Kota is well connected to major cities in country. Indore in madhya Pradesh is the nearest airport at 232 Kms.