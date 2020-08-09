Full resumption of international flights once global Covid-19 cases come down: DGCA

The bilateral air bubbles were announced by the government last month.

International flight operations: The complete resumption of international flights is still dependent on Coronavirus transmission across the world. Many countries are still enforcing quarantine measures and therefore, fully operational international flights will take some time, news agency ANI quoted Arun Kumar, Director General of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as saying. But this does not mean, people cannot board international flights. Some international operations have begun from India. According to DCGA, India has made bilateral air bubbles arrangements with some countries including the US, the UK and France. Passengers from India are allowed to travel to these countries.

The bilateral air bubbles were announced by the government last month. With some certain restrictions, some special operation flights are announced. Flights under the Vande Bharat mission have already been working since May.

Meanwhile, those who will travel internationally now, the Union ministry of health has introduced a set of revised guidelines for international arrivals which are applicable from August 8. According to the revised guidelines, there are five categories of passengers who are now exempted from the mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine. These include those who have suffered a death in the family, have any kind of illness, pregnant women, parents with children under 10 years of age, along with the selected one who has taken COVID-negative certificate after getting tested 96 hours prior to the journey.

Further, the government declared that all those who want to board the international plane have to submit a declaration 72 hours before the journey and they also have to submit an application if they require exemption from institutional quarantine. It is to note that even if India is allowing passengers to travel outside the country, the passengers will have to follow the norms set by the government of the destination country.