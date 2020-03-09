Freedom from parking hassles at Qutub Minar! Tourist to get new parking area, cloakroom, toilets soon

ASI is now working on introducing more facilities in the complex.

In line with an integrated development programme, the area surrounding Qutub Minar is getting a revamp. The visitors will soon have access to multiple facilities in Qutub Minar which include 10,000 square metres parking space, four ticket vending machines, drinking water kiosks, toilets, six new booking counters, cloakroom facilities and a cafeteria, HT reported. It is to note that Qutub Minar is one of the three UNESCO world heritage sites that are present in Delhi. The other two are Humayun’s Tomb and Red Fort. Qutub Minar has a footfall of 6,000-7,000 tourists per day while Red Fort has the highest footfall in the city, that is around 10,000 tourists a day.

The report citing Gunjan Kumar Srivastava, superintending archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Delhi circle said that ASI has been carrying out this integrated development programme which includes developing the UNESCO world heritage sites in the city. According to her, the complex has been illuminated and timings have also been extended. With the introduction of new parking space, ASI is now working on introducing more facilities in the complex.

The new parking space in Qutub Minar complex is at the same spot where the old one was, just opposite the main gate. The surrounding has been cleared out and space has been extended. Further, space has been concretised with street furniture and red sandstone and some plants, the report added.

Moreover, there will be six new booking counters within the parking lot itself. Interiors of the parking lot have been designed in such a way that will complement Qutub Minar and provide good aesthetics to the place. In fact, the report said, visitors can get a good view of the monument from the parking lot. The area is also expected to give room to a cloakroom and a cafeteria. According to the report, four rainwater harvesting units are also installed on the back of the government’s vision on water conservation.

Not only this but some touch screen information kiosks are also under implementation along with free WiFi facilities.