France welcoming back vaccinated tourists

France is putting itself back on the menu as a destination for international tourists who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus.
France is putting itself back on the menu as a destination for international tourists who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus. The relaxed rules will kick in Wednesday, offering a boost for France’s tourism sector.
Tourism will not be possible from countries wrestling with virus surges and variants, including India, South Africa and Brazil. Vaccinated visitors from the United States, Britain and many other parts of the world will no longer need to quarantine on arrival and will no longer have to justify the reasons for their visit.
- China witnessing an increase in Red Tourism: What it is and how it is impacting the tourism industry in China
- MICE industry needs to leverage technology to reboot its services: Yogesh Mudras, MD, Informa Markets
- How to book safe staycation packages? ITC Grand Bharat reopens with DNV platinum certification
They will be asked for a recent negative test. Vaccinated visitors from Europe will no longer need to undergo testing
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.