Forget multiple luggage, boarding pass check-ins! Good news for Vistara, Lufthansa flyers from India to Europe, Canada, US

Flight tickets sales under the Vistara and Lufthansa code-share agreement have been opened on December 9 across all channels.

Flyers from India to Europe, Canada and the US will have a hassle-free journey as Vistara and Lufthansa have inked a code-share agreement! Under this agreement, Lufthansa will add its ‘LH’ designator code to Vistara-operated flights. These Vistara flights connect major destinations like Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa, Kolkata, Kochi, and Pune.

Benefits for Vistara, Lufthansa flyers

There is an Interline/Through Check-in agreement Vistara and Lufthansa. As part of this agreement, flyers can seamlessly connect from Vistara-operated domestic flights in India to Lufthansa-operated flights to top-tier destinations in Europe, Canada and the United States. The ‘through Check-in’ facility provides customers to acquire their boarding passes at the first point of departure for all the travel sectors, both domestic and international, along with their baggage checked through to the final destination. Flight tickets sales under the code-share agreement have been opened on December 9 across all channels.

Lufthansa-Vistara agreement adds 126 weekly flights to ten key Indian cities. This will be in addition to Lufthansa’s current schedule of 56 weekly international flights to and from the major cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai with technologically advanced aircraft like the Airbus A350. More destinations will be added to Vistara’s network under the umbrella of the code-share agreement in 2020 and beyond.

Lufthansa Group operates 56 weekly international flights to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. Overall, Lufthansa Group airlines serve 270 destinations in 105 countries on four continents. Vistara connects 34 destinations, operates over 200 flights a day.

“Our code-share with Lufthansa is another important step in this direction and helps us widen our customer base outside of India. We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Lufthansa, an airline we share many things in common with, and bring to our customers a delightful, world-class flying experience,” Vistara’s Chief Strategy Officer Vinod Kannan said. “By teaming up with Vistara, we will strengthen and expand our position as the leading and most popular European airline in India – a country all set to become the third-largest aviation market in just a few years’ time,” George Ettiyil, Senior Director Sales for the Lufthansa Group Airlines in South Asia said.