Foreign destinations to visit from India on a budget

Are you planning to take a vacation to an international destination but you are worried about the budget? If that’s the case, this article is for you. There are several affordable places to visit from India that won’t burn a hole in your pocket. These budget friendly foreign holidays will offer diverse cultural and adventurous experiences.

Let’s explore some of the cheapest international destinations to visit from India – Whether you’re looking for beaches, mountains or just a rich cultural experience, these destinations have something for everyone.

Bali

The Indonesian paradise, Bali is known for its stunning beaches and rich cultural heritage. If you love water, then Bali should be on your list. It’s a great place to enjoy water sports like surfing and underwater diving. The cheap flight tickets and visas at affordable prices make Bali a perfect choice for travellers.

Thailand

Thailand is famous for its friendly locals and exotic food. It will offer a mix of royal heritage and adventurous experiences. That’s not all, if you are a shopping lover, Thailand has to be on your bucket list. The flight and visa costs are also relatively cheap and easy to obtain.

Nepal

If you are not looking to travel too far, consider visiting Nepal, a neighboring country. You can go to Kathmandu for your shopping, try adventure sports in the mountains – Nepal has something for everyone. Indian passport holders do not need a visa to enter Nepal and that makes it an even more budget-friendly option.

Singapore

Another destination for those with limited time and budget, Singapore is a melting pot of cultures – It offers a mix of Asian and European influences, as well as lush greenery and ancient temples.

Vietnam

If you are willing to immerse yourself into a unique blend of French and American culture, add Vietnam to your travel list. The tropical paradise with a rich heritage is perfect for a week-long trip that can be easily done on a budget.