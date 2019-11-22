Follow Lord Ram’s footprints in Dandakaranya: 8 sites to be developed under Chhattisgarh’s Ram Vangaman path plan

Not just Chhattisgarh but even the Madhya Pradesh government is developing a Ram Vangaman Path.

In Chhattisgarh, 8 sites will be developed as tourist spots as part of Lord Shri Ram Vangaman Path plan. The Congress government took the decision in a meeting with the cabinet of the state on Thursday. A release by the cabinet said that there was evidence that out of the 14 years, Lord Shri Ram spent in exile, 10 of those were at the very least spent in Chhattisgarh. The release also mentioned that out of the 75 places he visited in the state, he stayed at 51 of them.

The release also said that the government of the state is developing the Ram Vangaman Path from a tourist point of view. The places will be made familiar to tourists and devotees from within the state as well.

For the development of these places, the Chhattisgarh government will allocate a budget. They will also ask the Centre for funds. The initial eight places that are to be developed will be part of the first operational phase. They are chosen from across the state. These are Shivrinarayan (Janjgir Champa), Turturiya (Balodabazaar Bhatapaara), Chandrakhuri (Raipur), Rajim (Gariaband), Sihava (Dhamtari) and Jagdalpur(Bastar), Sitamarhi-Harchouka(Koria district) and Ramgarh(Surguja).

Jagdalpur is also a part of the Ramayana tourism corridor created by the Centre. It includes Shringverpur, Nandigram and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh; Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh; Buxar and Darbhanga in Bihar along with Bhadrachalam in Telangana, Hampi in Karnataka and Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu.

Not just Chhattisgarh but even the Madhya Pradesh government is developing a Ram Vangaman Path. It was part of the Congress party’s poll promise. A blueprint for the project has already been prepared by the Kamal Nath government. The project hopes to develop small towns along the route of the path. They also hope to build a highway, cycling corridor as well as a walking path for tourists. MP’s circuit will include places like Chitrakoot, Panna, Amarkantak and Dindori.

The Indian Railways runs two packages as part of the Ramayana tourism initiative by the Centre.