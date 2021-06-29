FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces credit guarantee scheme for tourism players, free visa for tourists

Under the loan guarantee scheme for tourist guides and stakeholders, recognized travel and tourism stakeholders (TTS) will be eligible to get a loan up to Rs 10 lakh each while tourist guides can avail loan up to Rs 1 lakh each.
The Union government on Monday announced working capital support for more than 11,000 registered tourist guides and tourism stakeholders as well as free one month tourist visa to first five lakh tourists to revive the tourism sector, one of the most affected in the pandemic.
Under the loan guarantee scheme for tourist guides and stakeholders, recognized travel and tourism stakeholders (TTS) will be eligible to get a loan up to Rs 10 lakh each while tourist guides can avail loan up to Rs 1 lakh each.
- Boost to the tourism sector in India! Modi govt announces this scheme for tourist guides, travel agencies; details
- Modi govt's boost to ailing travel sector! FM announces free Tourist Visa to 5 lakh tourists; check details
- Amarnath Yatra 2021: Pilgrimage cancelled but devotees can watch live aarti online, check details
“There will be no processing charges, waiver of foreclosure/prepayment charges and no requirement of additional collateral,” the government said in a statement.
Acting on the request of tourism industry to attract foreign tourists, who spent about $30.1 billion in 2019 in India on leisure and business, the government announced free one month tourist visa to five lakh tourists by waiving fees worth Rs 100 crore. “However, the benefit will be available only once per tourist. The facility will be applicable till March 31, 2022 or till 5 lakh visas are issued, whichever is earlier,” the government said.
About 10.93 million foreign tourists visited India in 2019. Average daily stay for a foreign tourist in India is 21 days. Average daily spending of a tourist in India is around $34 (Rs 2,400).
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.