Flying to UAE? Air India Express makes PCR COVID test mandatory, check details

Earlier, the Union Home Minister issued guidelines for international air travel. (Reuters image)

Traveling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)? Air India has laid down criteria before the passengers for traveling to UAE. Air India Express has said passengers aged 12 years and above must possess a valid negative COVID19 PCR test report in printed form. This report must be obtained from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) designated laboratory. Passengers must remember that the polymerize chain reaction (PCR) coronavirus test must not be conducted before 96 hours of the journey. Air India Express is a subsidiary of national carrier Air India.

Passengers who have moderate or severe disabilities are exempted from the Coronavirus PCR test for travel to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Air India Express has stated on its website. The airline stated under “passenger category”, UAE Nationals, resident permit holder having a stamped RP in the passport returning to UAE only, and Indian nationals with any valid visa of UAE travelling to Dubai and Sharjah will be allowed to travel. Health declaration form and quarantine undertaking form must be filled and submitted by passengers at the airport on arrival.

Earlier, the Union Home Minister issued guidelines for international air travel. The guidelines remain effective. In the guidelines, the central government has said that air travel will be entirely at the risk of the flyers wanting to travel keeping in mind the laid down restrictions and approval from the competent authority. Only those persons who are citizens of that country or have a green card or hold Permanent Residency Status or Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card, will be allowed to travel. Indian nationals who are holding visas of that country other than tourist visas will be allowed to travel. The visa must have a residual validity of that country. Those, who are stranded in close neighboring countries and permitted to exit through India, will be allowed to fly.

The commercial international flights to and from India remain suspended since March due to unprecedented coronavirus situation. The Government of India started Vande Bharat Mission under which flights are being operated to selected destinations. The government has signed air bubbles with 18 countries. So far, Vande Bharat Mission has brought back more than 11.70 Lakhs people and flown out nearly 166K since May 6, 2020.