Flying to Europe to become cheaper: IndiGo to offer budget business class seats to lure fliers

Low-cost airlines, the pioneers of brief discomfort at bargain prices, have struggled to master long-haul flights. Now one of the world\u2019s most successful budget carriers is considering cut-price business class seats as a way into the Europe-Asia market. India\u2019s IndiGo, which currently flies as far as Istanbul, is mapping out an ambitious long-distance network. The airline aims to start one-stop trips further into Europe within six months, Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said in an interview in New Delhi last week. IndiGo has captured almost half the Indian market in just over a decade by offering cheap, punctual flights - and charging extra for almost anything else. Dutta\u2019s long-haul plans are forcing a product overhaul to help passengers endure longer flights and he\u2019s considering everything from extra snacks to a brand-new business class. \u201cOnce you get to six, seven, eight hours, the body gets tired, people need to use the washrooms more, people need to eat more frequently, all of those things change,\u201d Dutta said. \u201cWe have to redesign our product. Is it more pitch, is it more food, is it more hot towels, is it a business class?\u201d Patchy Legacy Success could upend a long-haul market between Asia and Europe that\u2019s long been the preserve of full-service carriers from Singapore Airlines Ltd. and British Airways to Emirates Airline and Cathay Pacific Airways. While IndiGo has become Asia\u2019s largest low-cost carrier by market value, other no-frills rivals that have tried to go long-haul have left a hit-and-miss legacy. Discount carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, which launched services on intercontinental routes, has been weighed down by losses after a rapid expansion. AirAsia X Bhd., the Malaysian long-haul, low-cost airline, opted to focus on Asia after on-off services to London, although it still flies to a Honolulu, via a stop in Osaka. Both airlines offer premium seats with extra legroom, meals and in-flight entertainment. Scoot, the budget unit of Singapore Airlines, offers long-haul flights to Athens and Berlin. Its \u201cScootbiz\u201d class on Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliner jets provides leather seats, more legroom, additional carry-on bags, welcome drinks and one additional alcoholic beverage. Business-class flyers on Scoot are also able to charge their mobile gadgets on board, and can stream movies on their own devices. READ:\u00a0Air India flight ticket: How do I web check-in on Air India website? Know about boarding pass, PNR,\u00a0seats \u00a0It\u2019s not clear what IndiGo\u2019s business class would potentially offer or how much it might cost. The airline must meet other challenges too: Fuel is typically among an airline\u2019s biggest expenses and IndiGo faces rising oil prices as it considers setting up a long-distance network. IndiGo wants to operate one-stop flights to cities like London from New Delhi, while flying non-stop to countries like China, Vietnam, Myanmar and Russia. It\u2019s in talks with Airbus SE to buy a yet-to-be-released longer version of the European planemaker\u2019s newest narrow-body jet. The airline is preparing to place a \u201clarge\u201d order, Dutta said. IndiGo rose as much as 3.8% before trading up 2.8% at 1,607.75 rupees at 9:37 a.m. in Mumbai on Wednesday, the stock\u2019s highest level in a month. The broader S&P BSE Sensex index was up 0.3%. Body Demands IndiGo already flies to 53 domestic and 18 international destinations and plans to deploy about half of its new capacity on international routes, Dutta said. First Class Becoming Rarer as Korean Airlines Nix Priciest Seats A business-class section at IndiGo, which is operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., would follow low-cost Indian rival SpiceJet Ltd., which just started offering premium seats, picking up Boeing Co. 737 jets already equipped with the configuration. \u201cThe airline business is strongly segmented by the length of flying,\u201d Dutta said. \u201cPeople\u2019s expectations change a lot because the body demands change a lot.\u201d