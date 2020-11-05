Flying in time of Covid-19: More passengers feel air travel is the safest mode to travel, reveals Vistara Survey

During the survey, 41 per cent of the respondents said they were planning to board their next flight by November 2020, and 63 per ecnt were hopeful about taking their next flight by February 2021. (Image- Reuters)

Flying during Coronavirus Covid19 pandemic: More than 80 per cent of passengers are likely to travel within India “on their next flight” even as two out of every three customers thought that “flying is the safest mode of travel”, Vistara survey has revealed. Vistara’s survey has come at a time when the Coronavirus pandemic continues to cast shadows over air transportation all over the world. In a silver lining, the Vistara Survey has shown that while business travel is the prime source of air traffic at present, people are boarding flights to return to their homes or traveling to areas where they earn a livelihood. The survey has a positive projection stating that air traffic is likely to increase from October onwards as people have started visiting relatives and friends. There could be a spike in the “leisure travel” category in 2021, the Vistara Survey stated.

Vistara has stated that its customers’ survey was conducted between August 17 and September 2 this year and more than 4,500 customers responded. This is the second installment of the Vistara survey to ascertain passengers’ sentiment about boarding flights in the current times. The first customer survey rolled out in June 2020.

Highlights of the Vistara survey

Around 84 per cent of Vistara customers are likely to travel within India on their next flight. However, only 16 per cent of Vistara flyers revealed that they would travel outside of the country. Around 26 per cent of business-class flyers expected that their next flight would be an international one. Vistara customers have said that they would like to travel to international destinations by August 2021. The top five on the destinations list are Singapore, Dubai, and US, UK, and Thailand.

During the survey, 41 per cent of the respondents said they were planning to board their next flight by November 2020, and 63 per ecnt were hopeful about taking their next flight by February 2021.

The survey has revealed that two out of every three flyers thought that flying is the safest mode of travel. During the first survey, 32 per cent of respondents expressed that they do not fear exposure onboard an aircraft. In the second survey, the figure has increased to 49 per cent.

However, the second survey has pointed out three top concerns for passengers flying again. These are quarantine requirements or other restrictions implemented across states, higher fares, and fear of exposure to contracting the coronavirus.