Fly to Statue of Unity! Soon you will be able to catch flights from a waterdrome on lake!

The government has awarded proposal for building one waterdrome at the lake near Statue of Unity.

Catching a flight from a lake may be a fantasy for many Indians but soon it is going to be a reality. The government has awarded proposals for constructing half a dozen waterdromes in the country that will be used by seaplanes for ferrying passengers. According to the government proposal, seaplanes will operate from half a dozen waterdromes in the country including one near world’s tallest Statue of Unity.

Under the third phase of UDAN scheme, which is part the regional connectivity scheme (RCS), Airport Authority of India has awarded proposals for building waterdromes at six places in the country. AAI is the nodal agency for implementing the UDAN scheme in the country.

Jayant Sinha, minister of state in the ministry of civil aviation today informed the Rajya Sabha that AAI has awarded proposals for building six waterdromes in the country. These are Guwahati River Front, Nagarjuna Sagar, Sabarmati River Front, Shatrunjay Dam, Statue of Unity and Umrangso Reservoir.

The government is careful that operation of seaplanes does not damage the delicate ecological balance of these water bodies.

“Seaplane operations are done in an environment friendly manner, and causes no environmental harm to the water ecosystem and its flora and fauna,” Jayant Sinha told the Rajya Sabha adding that initially, still water bodies like lakes, reservoirs, dams and rivers (avoiding rainy season) have been considered.