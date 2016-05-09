Florida Attractions Finder puts travellers in front-row seat

The Orlando Eye

Visit Florida has unveiled the Florida Attractions Finder, an interactive vacation planning tool that allows travellers to virtually experience their Florida thrills from a front-row seat. Point-of-view videos will alow users to experience careening and diving on the newest roller coasters, zip-lining over alligators, and skimming the Everglades aboard an airboat.

“I am pleased to announce the launch of the Florida Attractions Finder, showcasing the state’s diverse attractions to visitors from around the world. The ability to try out different attractions and imagine yourself in the middle of the excitement is part of the fun we all have when anticipating a Florida vacation,” said Paul Phipps, chief marketing officer, Visit Florida.

Built on the TripTuner platform used to construct Visit Florida’s Beach Finder in 2014, the Florida Attractions Finder aggregates images of different attractions based on changes made to the dial settings. Four separate settings can be adjusted depending on the user’s vacation preferences: from thrill to chill, popular to hidden gem, high-tech to natural, and days to hours. The interface then matches the user with an attraction, which could be an internationally recognised theme park or an off-the-beaten path experience.

“TripTuner is honoured to collaborate with Visit Florida and the Florida Attractions Association to provide travellers with an innovative way to discover attractions in tune with their interests. Whether it’s a popular theme park or lesser-known hidden gem, visitors to the Sunshine State can now find ideal options that will create lasting memories,” added Tedd Evers, founder and CEO, TripTuner.

The Florida Attractions Association partnered with Sisit Florida on this project by providing the initial vetting criteria for the beta version and acted as a consulting resource for the 130 attractions featured.

“Florida has an enormous amount of diverse experiences to consider. We wanted to see the Florida Attractions Finder become a reality because it has the power to make planning and finding vacation experiences easier and fun,” said Bill Lupfer, president and CEO, Florida Attractions Association.

This summer, another 50 attractions will be added to the Finder and future plans will allow users to submit videos and compete for viewers’ choice awards.