Flipkart’s Cleartrip suffers data breach

Cleartrip, Flipkart’s flight booking platform, suffered a data breach on Monday, according to the company’s email to its customers. The extent of the attack was not immediately known. “This is to inform you that there has been a security anomaly that entailed illegal and unauthorised access to a part of Cleartrip’s internal systems,” the company wrote in an email to its customers.

Cleartrip said no sensitive information was compromised as part of the leak but failed to provide any details about the nature of the attack, or who the perpetrators were but said it might consider legal action. “We have identified a security anomaly in a few of our internal systems. Our information security team is currently investigating the matter along with a leading external forensics partner and is taking the necessary action. Appropriate legal action and recourse are being evaluated and steps are being taken as per the law,” a Cleartrip spokesperson said.