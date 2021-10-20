  • MORE MARKET STATS

Flights to soon connect Kushinagar with Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

By: |
October 20, 2021 2:49 PM

As many as 54 new airports have come up in the last 7 years, the minister said while speaking at the inaugural event for the Kushinagar International airport.

Kushinagar airport"The airline will be connecting Kushinagar with two more key metros – Mumbai and Kolkata – starting 18th December, 2021," the release said. (Photo source: PIB)

Flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata will soon operate to Kushinagar airport, which was inaugurated on Wednesday. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that Kushinagar airport will connect Buddhist pilgrim sites.

As many as 54 new airports have come up in the last 7 years, the minister said while speaking at the inaugural event for the Kushinagar International airport. According to him, Delhi-Kushinagar flights will be operational four times a week from November 26. Besides, there will be flights connecting Mumbai and Kolkata.

Related News

In a release, SpiceJet said flights on the Delhi-Kushinagar-Delhi sector will operate four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The services will begin from November 26.

“The airline will be connecting Kushinagar with two more key metros – Mumbai and Kolkata – starting 18th December, 2021,” the release said.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, said the launch of new UDAN flights to Kushinagar airport will give an impetus to tourism of this holy city where Lord Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Flights to soon connect Kushinagar with Delhi Mumbai Kolkata
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Abu Dhabi’s warm welcome to Indian travellers! How to enjoy tourist attractions in the UAE capital through the Abu Dhabi Green Pass
2Inaugural flight from Sri Lanka to Kushinagar takes off; Waskaduwa relics arrive on the flight
3Amusement parks to reopen in Maharashtra from Oct 22; no nod for water parks