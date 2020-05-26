Flights services resume in Andhra Pradesh! Planes take off post two-month hiatus in Vijaywada

At Andhra’s other airport in Vizag, the first flight landed this morning at 7 am.

Vijayawada, in Andhra Pradesh, received its first flight on Tuesday post Corona lockdown. Earlier, the state government had been reluctant to resume flights in view of Covid19 cases rising every day. The first flight to Vijayawada landed from Bengaluru at 6.55 am, carrying 79 passengers. The Spicejet flight returned to Bengaluru with 68 passengers, officials said. The Union government on Sunday announced that Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal would not handle domestic flights. However, in what appears to be a change of heart, the state allowed flights. At Andhra’s other airport in Vizag, the first flight landed this morning at 7 am.

The Civil aviation ministry ordered that flights be resumed across India from May 25. Initially, even Maharashtra said it would not allow domestic flights given the Covid density in the city opf Mumbai. However, Monday witnessed reduced flights being handled at airports in Mumbai. A similar trend is being observed in Chennai and Hyderabad.

Suspended for over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, domestic flights resumed in India on Monday with 532 flights. These flights carried 39,231 passengers to their respective destinations. However, there were around 630 flights cancellations as well.

The central government’s decision to resume flights has led to various state governments announcing state specific guidelines on quarantine of passengers landing in their city. The quarantine period varies from one week to two weeks with provision also for paid quarantine in some states. A distinction has been made by some states in business travelers and non- business travelers.

It is learnt that Vijayawada and Vizag airports in Andhra Pradesh will handle eight flights each during the day as of today, according to reports. The Visakhapatnam airport is scheduled to handle eight flights on Wednesday, officials added. Resumption of domestic passenger flights in West Bengal is scheduled to resume on Thursday.