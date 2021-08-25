Flights connecting Jamnagar to Bengaluru, Hyderabad to be inaugurated on Thursday

The flights on the Jamnagar-Bengaluru route and the Jamnagar-Hyderabad route will be operated under the UDAN scheme by Star Air.
Flights connecting Jamnagar in Gujarat to Bengaluru and Hyderabad will be inaugurated on Thursday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said. The flights on the Jamnagar-Bengaluru route and the Jamnagar-Hyderabad route will be operated under the UDAN scheme by Star Air. Under the regional connectivity scheme, UDAN, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.
The minister said on Twitter on Wednesday that “The virtual inauguration of new flights — which will operate under UDAN — from Jamnagar to Bangalore and Hyderabad will be held on August 26.”
“This will not only increase the convenience of transportation but will also accelerate the economic development of Jamnagar and the surrounding areas,” he mentioned.
