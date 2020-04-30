Flights cancelled during Coronavirus COVID 19 lockdown period? Paytm offers flyers ‘credit shell’

All those, who booked flights scheduled between March 25 and April 14, can avail of the offer. Those, who booked flights scheduled during April 15 and May 3, 2020, will be able to avail the credit only after 7 days of booking.

Paytm has launched a “credit shell” through which its users can utilize cancellation refunds to book future flights! In a good news for travelers whose flights got cancelled during the lockdown period of March 25 and April 14 and April 15 to May 3, Paytm’s ‘credit shell’ offer is applicable to IndiGo and SpiceJet flights. Over 1 lakh flyers will be benefitted due to the Paytm’s “credit shell”, the company said in a statement.

Paytm credit shell flight cancellation refund policy

Paytm has announced that an integrated “credit shell” feature has been added on its website and mobile site for users. A similar feature has also been offered by a few airlines. However, the airlines offer is available only on their platform. Flyers who had booked air tickets but their flights got suspended, those flyers are being issued a refund by the airlines in the form of such credit shell balance. The balance amount is equal to the cancelled flight ticket value. Flyers are allowed to redeem this credit shell balance to booking a flight ticket on the same airline in the next 12 months.

“These are unprecedented times that require unprecedented actions to ensure that Paytm’s customer experience doesn’t get impacted. I feel proud to share that members from Paytm Travel’s Business, Technology, Product and Operations teams collaborated from their respective homes relentlessly for days and nights to make this feature available to our users in quick time,” Abhishek Rajan, Senior Vice President – Paytm Travel said.