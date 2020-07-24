Flight ticket price: Cap on airfares extended till November 24, or until further orders, says govt

The government had imposed a lower and upper limit cap on the airfares based on the duration of the flight. (Representational Image)

The cap on the upper and lower limits on domestic airfare will remain in place till November 24 or until further orders, the Aviation Ministry was quoted by PTI as saying on Friday.

Earlier, Aviation Secretary P S Kharola had informed regarding the extension on the government-imposed upper and lower limits on airfares till August 24 and the conditions would depend on how the COVID-19 situation fared in the country.

Domestic passenger flight operations had resumed on May 25 after nearly two months of suspension during the coronavirus lockdown in the country. But the government had imposed a lower and upper limit cap on the airfares based on the duration of the flight.

On May 21, the officials had stated that these limits were to be enforced for a period of three months.

More details awaited.