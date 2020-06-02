Flight guidelines for COVID 19: Global airlines body IATA urges governments to implement ICAO measures

The key measure of physical distancing must be implemented to the extent feasible. (Representative image by Reuters)

Global flight guidelines: With aircrafts gradually taking flight across the world after a halt due to coronavirus, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) urged governments to implement the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO’s) global guidelines to ensure a safe journey for flyers and seamless restoration of air connectivity during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The guidelines stated a phased approach to resume the aviation sector. The guidelines consist of a set of measures. The guidelines are in line with recommendations and guidance from public health authorities, IATA said in a statement adding that these will mitigate the risk of transmission of the highly contagious coronavirus during the time of travel.

Flight guidelines for Covid-19

Physical distancing: The key measure of physical distancing must be implemented to the extent feasible. The ICAO-approved guidelines also suggest the implementation of “adequate risk-based measures where distancing is not feasible, for example in aircraft cabins.”

Masks and face-shields: Flyers and aviation workers must wear face coverings and masks, as per the recommendations provided by ICAO.

Sanitation and disinfection: The routine and thorough sanitation and disinfection of all areas with potential for human contact and transmission of Coronavirus.

Health screening: The ICAO guidelines prescribe for health screening at airports. The guidelines also include pre- and post-flight self-declarations by flyers. There should be temperature screening and visual observation, “conducted by health professionals.”

Contact tracing for flyers, airlines’ staff: Updated contact information should be requested as part of the health self-declaration. The interaction between flyers and governments should be made directly through government portals, as per the IATA statement.

The IATA said that guidelines stated that passenger health declaration forms, including self-declarations, can be electronic to avoid the use of paper.

Testing: The guidelines stated that if and when real-time, rapid, and reliable testing becomes available, it must be done to safeguard flyers during coronavirus pandemic.

Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO, stated that implementation of these measures should provide flyers and airline crew the confidence they need to fly again.