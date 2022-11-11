First Vande Bharat for South India, PM Modi flags off train on Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai route

South India took a huge leap for the advancement of public transportation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first Vande Bharat Express train on Mysuru-Chennai route at Krantiveera Sangolli Railway station in Bengaluru on Friday. The Prime Minister also flagged off the ‘Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan’ train, which is operated by Karnataka’s Muzrai Department, under the ‘Bharat Gaurav’ train policy of Railways.

“It will fulfill the dream of numerous travellers intending to undertake Kashi Yatra,” according to the South Western Railway. The train offers a eight-day tour package at discounted rates for pilgrims. This train covers holy places including Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

India’s 5th Vande Bharat train is the first semi-high speed train in the South. According to railway officials, the Vande Bharat train is unique in terms of speed and other modern technological facilities, which will help reduce travel time giving a new experience to passengers.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express at KSR railway station in Bengaluru, Karnataka



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/sOF45cOwAX — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022

Vande Bharat express is touted to be an advanced version of trains developed indigineously by the Indian Railways. Fitted with high-end technology, it may pick up speeds quickly and will shorten travel times by 25 percent to 45 percent.