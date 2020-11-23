First ibis hotel in Nagoya set to welcome business and leisure travellers; details

The cafe style restaurant and all dining blends local and global flavours to present guests with global dishes. (Photo source: Accor group website)

Planning a business or leisure trip to Japan and looking for an economy-priced hotel in Nagoya? The good news is that ibis Styles, which is a design brand within the Accor group, has now unveiled its ibis Styles Nagoya in Japan’s Chubu region. of Japan. Some of the perks of the location are that it is within a brisk walking distance from the Nagoya Station. For travellers who are on business or leisure, they can enjoy accessibility to nearby business districts and popular tourist attractions.

Terming this first ibis hotel in Nagoya as a ‘fun hotel experience’, Patrick Basset, COO of Accor, Upper Southeast & Northeast Asia & Maldives also highlighted that it marks an exciting step for the ibis Styles brand’s expansion across Japan’s top destinations. Highlighting Nagoya as being the hub of Japan’s auto industry, he added that the region is famed for its culinary scene and rich history.

For foodies who are keen to enjoy culinary delights, a notable dining option includes MARKET St. The cafe style restaurant and all dining blends local and global flavours to present guests with global dishes. A multipurpose area in the restaurant provides coworking and meeting space for around 20 guests.

A quirky tidbit about its design is that it has drawn its inspiration from the Yanagibashi Central Market, a renowned food market that accommodates more than 400 shops, food stalls and restaurants. Indeed, a popular place to scan fresh produce or grab a delicious takeaway to eat. Clearly, the options for travellers are plenty.

According to Takehisa Gunji, General Manager at ibis Styles Nagoya, the local spirit of the neighbourhood, coupled with the prime location and proximity to the train station and local market, is a key strength for guests who want to explore the vibrant city and its tourist attractions.

Nagoya witnesses significant international flights in the region and is known as Japan’s fourth largest city and ranked among top 40 in the world.