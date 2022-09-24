Feeling lethargic! Eat some super foods to keep up your energy levels all day

Poor time management and insufficient nutrition contribute to a stressful workplace and have negative effects on employees’ health, making it more challenging to balance work and personal responsibilities. Because our bodies need for food isn’t met by our hectic lifestyles and erratic eating patterns, we tire easily and get irritable. However, we can control our laziness by keeping a healthy diet that includes nutrients that stimulate the central nervous system. You will feel better soon after doing this and you will see favorable outcomes.

Here are 5 Indian superfoods listed by Gaurav Dubey, CEO of Liv Long, that can help you regain your energy.

1. Broken oats/ Dalia



Dalia are considered to be a staple food in the Indian household, and it’s easily available in the Kirana stores. Rich in many nutrients and easy on the stomach, packed with protein, and high in fibre that benefits your overall health. Dalia is the most versatile super food that can be turned into a variety of recipes. Consumption of Dalia has numerous advantages, listed below.

Contains vitamin B which enhances your metabolism.

Magnesium; helps in normal heart rhythm.

Potassium; helps regulate hypertension and diabetes.

A great source of iron which helps in maintaining normal hemoglobin counts.

Hence, including Dalia is a potential breakfast option said to be an energy-providing food.

Also Read | Purple tomatoes are taking over the internet! Here’s everything about the GM fruit’s health benefits and unique colour



2. Lentils/Beans



Lentils and beans are said to be the food for the soul, our mothers always included lentils and beans in our diet, so that we stay focused and energetic throughout the day. Lentils/beans are easily available in an extensive variety and are very affordable, easy to cook and loaded with vitamins and minerals, including lentils/beans in your diet can help to regulate blood sugar levels and lowers cholesterol. Ideal for weight watchers and a good source of protein for vegetarians and vegans. Having lentils/beans in your diet will reward you with benefits that are listed below:

Great source of fibre which improves your gut flora for better digestion.

High in iron, low count of iron in the body can cause fatigue and lentils/beans provide nonheme iron that is ideal for non-meat eaters.

Contains a good amount of folate, an important nutrient for childbearing mothers.

Jam-packed with lots of micronutrients and contains lots of healthy monounsaturated fats that reduce the risk of heart diseases.

Lentils combined with other beans deliver a good amount of plant-based protein.





3. Nuts and seeds



Nothing could be better than eating a snack when you are famished and need to munch on something while working or brainstorming on an assignment. Nuts/seeds will be better-snacking options which provide energy and lift up your spirits. They are healthier than your regular snacks and provide you with healthy fats that will maintain energy levels.

Consuming 30gms of nuts/seeds daily in your diet will benefit your overall health, some of the benefits are as follows:

Nuts/seeds are great sources of vitamins, minerals, fibres, protein, fats and healthy fats that sort your energy requirements.

Helps in weight management and regulates body weight,

Can be consumed along with vitamin C-rich foods and juices to increase the absorption of iron.

A great substitute for vegans and vegetarians, you can replace fish, eggs and red meats with nuts/seeds.

Proven to be the best anti-oxidant as nuts/seeds are rich in phytochemicals

Also Read | Your vegan-friendly vacay made simple: Here’s how to do it right when traveling!



4. Moringa

Moringa Oleifera commonly known as drumstick or horseradish is native to the sub- Himalayan region, it has lots of nutritional and is said to have medicinal properties (science doesn’t back these claims but extensive studies are in process). Moringa is gaining recognition as a superfood because it provides lots of nutrients and fights malnutrition. Moringa contains healthful compounds such as vitamin A, B1, B2, B3, C, folate, calcium, potassium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus and zinc.

Studies claim that moringa has numerous benefits that can optimize one’s health; some of the benefits are listed below:



Shown to be better calcium and phosphorus levels in body, and helps bones get healthier.

Increases the count of red blood cells in the body and helps to absorb more iron.

Moringa helps the body to convert fats into energy and fight fatigue and restlessness.

It Fights inflammation and contains a high amount of anti-oxidant.

Moringa has properties that can help in normal liver functions



5. Poha

Poha also called beaten rice, turns puffed when cooked, and has been a part of Indian breakfast for ages, it’s easy to cook and prep time is conveniently less. Poha contains simple carbs approximately 80% carbs and 20% fats, which provides you with enough energy to go through your day. A perfect alternative for breakfast and with a savoury taste to offer.

Poha has multiple benefits to offer that are listed below:

Poha is easy on the stomach and can be easily digested because it has probiotic which is said to enhance your gut flora.

Low on calories but said to be high in energy, helps you to stay energized and focused.

Loaded with enough vitamins and fights anaemia by regulating the flow of red blood cells because of the high amount of iron it contains.

Regulate blood sugar levels and helps manage diabetes.

Poha is a good source for brain health because it is loaded with vitamin B which is responsible for managing brain functions.

Above mentioned superfoods provide an adequate amount of nutrients that can enhance your health and improve body functions. Including these 5 superfoods in your diet can ward off fatigue and manage the low energy levels you experience day to day.



