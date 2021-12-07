FE Exclusive: First images of newly renovated Kashi Vishwanath Corridor set to be inaugurated by PM Modi

Just before the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the corridor will culminate in a big, majestic square.
An approximately over 50-feet corridor will directly connect Ganga's Manikarnika and Lalita Ghat to the Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga Temple.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate his flagship Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi on December 13. The project is touted to change the landscape of ancient Varanasi city. The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which is 50-feet-wide, will connect the ancient jyotirlinga temple to the famed ghats of Varanasi. Financial Express Online brings to you some of the exclusive images of renovated Kashi Vishwanath corridor.