  • MORE MARKET STATS

FE Exclusive: First images of newly renovated Kashi Vishwanath Corridor set to be inaugurated by PM Modi

By: |
December 07, 2021 9:02 PM

Just before the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the corridor will culminate in a big, majestic square.

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Varanasi, Benaras, Narendra ModiAn approximately over 50-feet corridor will directly connect Ganga's Manikarnika and Lalita Ghat to the Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate his flagship Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi on December 13. The project is touted to change the landscape of ancient Varanasi city. The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which is 50-feet-wide, will connect the ancient jyotirlinga temple to the famed ghats of Varanasi. Financial Express Online brings to you some of the exclusive images of renovated Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Varanasi, Benaras, Narendra ModiThe main temple, Kashi Vishwanath temple, which is located on the left bank of the holy river Ganga roughly recieves 3,000 – 5,000 people every day and on special occasions like Mahashivratri and Shravan month it reaches over 1 to 3 lakh.
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Varanasi, Benaras, Narendra Modi An approximately over 50-feet corridor will directly connect Ganga’s Manikarnika and Lalita Ghat to the Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga Temple.

 

Related News
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Varanasi, Benaras, Narendra Modi The riverfront will upgrade ghats on Ganga river. The corridor will have waiting rooms for the pilgrims to rest.
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Varanasi, Benaras, Narendra Modi On the way, pilgrims and travellers will see newly built museum and auditorium depicting Varanasi’s ancient history and culture. There will be new Yagyashalas for religious functions like havan and yagya.
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Varanasi, Benaras, Narendra Modi The Kashi Vishwanath corridor will reportedly have lodgings for priests, volunteers and pilgrims. The enquiry centre at the corridor will help the tourists about the city and its other places of attractions and amenities.
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Varanasi, Benaras, Narendra Modi Just before the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the corridor will culminate in a big, majestic square. A new Bhogshala will be constructed for offerings to the presiding deity.
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Varanasi, Benaras, Narendra ModiFor gatherings, meetings and temple functions, an auditorium will be constructed which will facilitate these events.
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Varanasi, Benaras, Narendra ModiThe sanctum sanctorum will now be able to accommodate 5,000 people, while the temple complex can hold 50,000 to 75,000 devotees.

(All Images provide by HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt. Ltd.)

 

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. FE Exclusive First images of newly renovated Kashi Vishwanath Corridor set to be inaugurated by PM Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Dhakeswari temple in Kumortuli, Kolkata: Home to the original Dhakeswari idol
2Towards a sustainable future: Germany’s pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 shows how it is leading the way
3COVID-19: India adds Ghana and Tanzania to list of ‘at risk’ countries