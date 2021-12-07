FE Exclusive: First images of newly renovated Kashi Vishwanath Corridor set to be inaugurated by PM Modi

An approximately over 50-feet corridor will directly connect Ganga's Manikarnika and Lalita Ghat to the Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate his flagship Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi on December 13. The project is touted to change the landscape of ancient Varanasi city. The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which is 50-feet-wide, will connect the ancient jyotirlinga temple to the famed ghats of Varanasi. Financial Express Online brings to you some of the exclusive images of renovated Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

The main temple, Kashi Vishwanath temple, which is located on the left bank of the holy river Ganga roughly recieves 3,000 – 5,000 people every day and on special occasions like Mahashivratri and Shravan month it reaches over 1 to 3 lakh.

The riverfront will upgrade ghats on Ganga river. The corridor will have waiting rooms for the pilgrims to rest.

On the way, pilgrims and travellers will see newly built museum and auditorium depicting Varanasi’s ancient history and culture. There will be new Yagyashalas for religious functions like havan and yagya.

The Kashi Vishwanath corridor will reportedly have lodgings for priests, volunteers and pilgrims. The enquiry centre at the corridor will help the tourists about the city and its other places of attractions and amenities.

Just before the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the corridor will culminate in a big, majestic square. A new Bhogshala will be constructed for offerings to the presiding deity.

For gatherings, meetings and temple functions, an auditorium will be constructed which will facilitate these events.

The sanctum sanctorum will now be able to accommodate 5,000 people, while the temple complex can hold 50,000 to 75,000 devotees.

(All Images provide by HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt. Ltd.)