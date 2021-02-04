Fare band for airlines will be done away as soon as normal operations resume: Civil Aviation Secy

Air operations resumed in May as part of the 'Unlock' mission, the Ministry of Civil Aviation capped the air fare. (Representational image)

Fare bands for airlines are not going to be permanent and will be done away with as soon as the normal operations resume, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said on Thursday.

In response to a question on fare bands, Kharola said the Civil Aviation Ministry is closely monitoring the ridership.

“Fare bands are not going to be permanent,” he told reporters.

Also Read | Further opening of domestic flight ops will depend on COVID-19 situation, passenger demand: Civil aviation minister

He said flight operations are operating at 80 per cent capacity of the pre COVID-19 period. Of the 80 per cent, the utilisation has only been 60-65 per cent.

“As soon as the normal operation starts, the fare bands will go away,” Kharola added.

Air operations resumed in May as part of the ‘Unlock’ mission, the Ministry of Civil Aviation capped the air fare.

In November, the capping of the fare was extended to February 24.