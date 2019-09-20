Exploring India! Don’t miss these offbeat destinations from north to south, east to west

So pack your bags and set out for a journey memories of which you will cherish forever.

Traveling is the quest to know the unknown and often provides a moment of epiphany. India is the epitome of unity in diversity and one can behold its rich cultural, historical, and natural heritage from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Apart from the popular tourist destinations across India, travellers can spend leisure time at offbeat spots which have still remained less explored. There are a few such areas in India that are gaining attractions, according to Cleartrip.

Here is a list of offbeat destinations in India which you can explore

Bharatpur in Rajasthan: Known as the eastern gateway of Rajasthan, the historic city of Bharatpur is just 4 hours drive from Delhi. The prime attraction of the city is Keoladeo Ghana National Park. At the national park, you can get a glimpse of a number of majestic, rare migratory birds from Siberia, Afghanistan, and Central Asia. Touted as the best birding destination in the country, the national park is a UNESCO site. It was created over 250 years ago. Apart from this, you will also find the Lohagarh Fort and the Bharatpur Palace, entrenched in the rich heritage of Jat kingdom.

Kannur in Kerala: Any discussion on India’s favourite tourist destinations can not overlook God’s own country. Kannur, which is famous for its politically charged environment, is also an enchanting seaside retreat. The town nestled in Kerala’s Malabar coast. There is no dearth of secluded beaches in Kannur where visitors can spend their days relaxing by the sea. A place with rich historical heritage, Kannur is also known for the Arakkal Museum which displays the history of Kerala’s only Muslim dynasty. Its abundant natural beauty and cultural traditions make it a preferred destination for many explorers.

Chettinad in Tamil Nadu: Located 76 km from the famous temple town of Tamil Nadu Madurai, Chettinad is known for its palatial mansions. Now these palatial mansions that have been converted into prime heritage hotels. You can literally experience the royalty. Apart from this, Chettinad is a perfect destination for antique lovers as they can witness on collectibles including furniture, granite and wood pillars, and humongous keys – all sourced from abandoned mansions. Chettinad is also known for its sumptuous delicacies that include scrumptious Chettinad chicken.

Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh: The scenic beauty of northeastern parts of India has by and large remained unexplored. The Ziro valley with its endless views of paddy fields and forests ensconced by mountains is idyllic. You can enjoy fascinating local food and culture amidst the enchanting hilly terrain. The valley hosts a music festival every year towards the end of September. The Ziro valley is also the home to the Apatani tribe, so while you’re here, be sure you explore the surrounding villages to experience local life and culture.

Jambughoda in Gujarat: Jambughoda is located around 70 km from the city of Baroda. It is a perfect destination for those who were looking for a respite from their bustling city lives. The destination is also a designated wildlife sanctuary where one can site hyenas, leopards, and numerous birds. A testament to India’s secular identity, Jambughoda is home to several palaces, mosques, tombs, and temples which display an amalgamation of Hindu and Islamic architectural styles.

