Explore Venice of the East! From Alappuzha Heritage city to Sabarimala-Erumeli Spiritual Circuit

Known as ‘the Venice of the East’, Alappuzha is synonymous with golden sunsets, lush green waterways, gliding luxury houseboats and stunning beach sunsets.

Dreaming of a Venice-like getaway in India with its waterways and gondolas? Make Alappuzha your dream destination! The good news is that an integrated destination development of Alappuzha as a heritage city is in full throttle to give a stunning makeover to the quaint port town!

Responding to questions relating to the status of Kerala’s ongoing tourism projects on 18 November in Parliament, Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel highlighted the status of several tourism projects pertaining to Kerala.

For instance, the integrated destination development of Alappuzha Heritage city and the construction of a town square in Kerala had already been sanctioned during the year 2008 to 2009 for Rs.254.38 lakhs, which was completed.

The Sabarimala-Erumeli Spiritual Circuit, which had been sanctioned Rs.99.99 crore during 2016-17, has also been mentioned in the Tourism Minister’s response in Lok Sabha.

Notably, the Ministry of Tourism is implementing two Schemes for the development of tourism infrastructure in the country from 2014-15 as given below:-

1. Swadesh Darshan for integrated development of Tourist Circuits based on specific themes.

2. PRASHAD to improve and beautify amenities and infrastructure at several pilgrimage centres spanning all faiths.

Is Alleppey worth visiting?

Wondering what are the places to visit in Alleppey? Just in case you didn’t know, the place ‘Alleppey’ is commonly called ‘Alappuzha’ locally. According to reports, a first-of-its-kind port museum has also been proposed to showcase the city’s evolution as a port city, along with its vibrant history and rich cultural heritage to tourists and travellers.

Many old buildings are likely to be transformed into theme-based museums, reflecting the cultural synthesis of Kerala’s port town.

From Arabian style boats to different types of ship models that are known to have visited the port city, there is much visual material for curious minds to feast the senses upon. Historical records will also be preserved and made available for public viewing.

What is special in Alleppey?

For many travellers, Alappuzha is a dream-come-true destination, a foodie's paradise and a visual treat for filmmakers and photographers. With its proposed walkways and cycle tracks that are set to built along the lake banks and waterways made clean, tourists can look forward to savouring a stunning makeover of Alappuzha city.

Besides Alappuzha’s integrated development as a heritage city, the Kerala Tourism department is also looking to develop concept plans for more tourist destinations. On its website, the Kerala Tourism department has issued details and proforma application for a Conservation Consultant as part of its preparation for ‘Travancore Heritage’ Tourism project.

Simply put, it spells a big boost for Kerala’s ‘heritage tourism’ initiatives, which are in full throttle and moving ahead on top priority!