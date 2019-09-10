Explore Rajasthan! Vistara offers direct flights to Jodhpur, Udaipur; check flight details, fares

Vistara offer: Flight number UK627 will depart from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi (Del) at 1.00 pm and will reach Udaipur at 2.45 pm.

Vistara offer: This winter, tourists can fly to picturesque Rajasthan to behold architectural marvels in Jodhpur and Udaipur. Vistara is offering daily direct flights to Jodhpur and Udaipur. The flight operations to these two cities will begin from October. With this, Vistara will mark its entry in Rajasthan and taking the count of Vistara destinations to 29.

Vistara flight schedule, ticket fares: One-way Economy fares start from Rs 4,099 for Delhi-Jodhpur, Rs 4,399 for Delhi-Udaipur, Rs 4,599 for Mumbai-Udaipur, and Rs 6,499 for Mumbai-Jodhpur.

Flight number UK613 will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai (BOM) at 12.15 pm and will reach Udaipur (UDR) at 1.55 pm. Flight number UK614 will depart from Udaipur 2.30 pm and reach Mumbai at 4.00 pm. The flight operations will begin from October 4, 2019.

Flight number UK627 will depart from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi (Del) at 1.00 pm and will reach Udaipur at 2.45 pm. Flight number UK628 will depart from Udaipur at 3.20 pm and will reach Delhi at 4.45 pm. The flight service will begin from October 29.

Flight number UK681 will depart from Delhi airport at 1.25 pm and will arrive at Jodhpur (JDH) at 2.55 pm. Flight number UK682 will depart from Jodhpur at 3.30 pm and will reach Delhi at 4.55 pm. The flight operation will begin from October 29.

Flight number UK655 will depart from Mumbai at 2.50 pm and reach Jodhpur at 4.10 pm. Flight number UK656 will leave from Jodhpur at 4.45 pm and will arrive at 6.10 pm.

“With Vistara stepping into geographies outside of India, we remain committed to growing our domestic India network. Jodhpur and Udaipur continue to record exponential tourism growth and are favorite destinations of thousands of our existing and prospective customers. We’re delighted to take the award-winning Vistara experience to these two cities, where we feel travelers would love to ‘fly the new feeling’ to,” Vistara’s Chief Strategy Officer Vinod Kannan.