Explainer: Rules to follow to avoid landing in trouble while travelling in flights; how does the national ‘no fly list’ work?

The Ministry of Civil Aviation in September 2017 introduced new rules for the passengers to keep in mind while travelling by air. The then civil aviation minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju had stated that these new rules allow for the creation of a national ‘No-Fly list’ comprising such passengers involved in unruly behaviour. The main objective of this initiative is to ensure the safety of the passengers and to curb the behaviour of unruly passengers in the aircraft. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is in charge of the no fly list and takes responsibility for crimes committed on airport property.

The talks around No-Fly list comes in the light of recent events where a man in inebriated condition allegedly urinated on a senior citizen woman in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year. The airline has banned the “unruly passenger” from Air India flights for 30 days and the Bengaluru police on Saturday confirmed his arrest.

Two years ago, comedian Kunal Kamra was also banned from taking flights from four airlines due to his unethical behaviour. Two years ago, comedian Kunal Kamra was also banned from taking flights from four airlines due to his unethical behaviour. Amid the recent events on flight, here’s everything you need to follow during air travel and what kind of behaviour can land you in trouble:

What happens when someone is put under a No-Fly list?

According to the DGCA’s rule, if a passenger is found unruly by an airline after being checked by an internal panel, the airline may suspend the traveller for a maximum of 30 days while the investigation is ongoing. The passenger would not be allowed to travel in any of the aircraft operated by the airline that has placed their name in the list.

The committee will decide on the matter within 30 days and specify how long a flyer can be kept from travelling. If the committee fails to give a decision within a specified time, the case of the passenger will automatically adjourned.

The committee’s chairman must be a retired District or Sessions judge, and the other members must be recruited from other airlines, passenger associations, consumer associations, and former CDRF officials.

‘No Flyer’ has a right to appeal

Any person who is on the “No-Fly” list must be informed of the date and reason for the ban by the respective airline. The banned passenger has a right to appeal their ban within 60 days of the committee decision. A committee assembled by the Ministry of Civil Aviation evaluates appeals. The passenger may go to the High Court for additional relief if the panel sustains the verdict.