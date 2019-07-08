Experience Varanasi in virtual reality! PM Modi visits VR Museum at Kashi’s Man Mahal

Last week, PM Modi visited the Virtual Museum at Man Mahal.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Varanasi to take part in various programmes and visited the Virtual Museum at Man Mahal. The Museum at‘Man Mahal’ is a virtual experiential museum established by the National Council of Science Museum (NCSM). The museum, developed by NCSM, gives a glimpse of Varanasi’s cultural, tangible and intangible aspects through the use of modern and sophisticated virtual reality technology.

The museum includes the virtual experience of the holy ghats, Indian classical music, sari-weaving process, Ram Leela, 3-D view of monuments, narrow lanes and betel shops of Varanasi. The Man Mahal museum uses curved TV screens, paintings, touch screens and projectors, etc., for providing an interesting experience.

The Museum is situated on the bank of river Ganga near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat which is a cultural landmark of Varanasi. PM Modi wrote on Twitter, “ The Virtual Museum at Man Mahal Situated near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat showcases aspects of our great cultural heritage.”

Prime Minister Modi after a visit to the virtual museum at Man Mahal Ghat tweeted, “Varanasi’s Virtual Experiential Museum brings to life everything that is special about Kashi- the Ghats, strong link with music, literature, art and spirituality. Glad that I got the opportunity to spend time at the Museum today. Next time you are in Kashi you must visit too!”

Varanasi’s Virtual Experiential Museum brings to life everything that is special about Kashi- the Ghats, strong link with music, literature, art and spirituality. Glad that I got the opportunity to spend time at the Museum today. Next time you are in Kashi you must visit too! pic.twitter.com/Qgjvn0Yigu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2019

The ‘Man Mahal Ghat’ at the bank of River Ganges in among the 88 Ghats of Varanasi. The name Man Mahal is famous because of a palace next to the ghat build by Maharaja Man Singh of Amer in 1600 AD. The palace is known for the magnificent building with exquisite ornate window carvings and also for an observatory on the roof. This observatory was built by Sawai Jai Singh II in 1710. It has huge stone objects in kind of a small planetarium. The main attraction of the observatory has been Jantar Mantar which is very similar to the other Jantar Mantars around the country.

The ghat is known for the lingam of Someswar, the lord of the moon and a number of devotees pay homage here. This ghat is located nearby to the famous Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. One can reach here through Godowlia and since vehicles are not allowed further, a five-minute walk is required to reach the place.