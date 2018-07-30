Experience the thrill at India’s top amusement and water parks

TripAdvisor, announced the winners of its Travellers’ Choice awards for Amusement Parks and Water Parks. Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for amusement parks and water parks worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period.

“A visit to an amusement or water park is the perfect outing for the young at heart when you’re looking for something to do over the weekend. TripAdvisor has a wealth of information on exciting things to do and this winning list offers an array of fun to be had with families or friends whether you’re after a good thrill or bit of a splash,” said Nikhil Ganju, Country Manager, TripAdvisor India.

“It’s also great to see a number of parks from India being recognised among the best in Asia which only goes to show their popularity among the travellers as well as the international standard services being maintained.”

Top 5 amusement and water parks in the India:

1. Ramoji Film City – Hyderabad, Telangana: Known as the world’s largest integrated film city and India’s only thematic destination, this 2000 acre film-themed park is located in Hyderabad. Built in 1996, the film city encompasses gigantic buildings, magnificent gardens and a variety of sets within its campus. In addition to facilities of pre-production, production and post-production work, one can also explore theme parks, rides and attractions. A TripAdvisor reviewer commented, “Ramoji is one of the must go to places in Hyderabad. Excellent location, food and entertainment that takes you to another world altogether. The mammoth infrastructure is also very impressive.”

2. Wonderla Amusement Park – Bengaluru, Karnataka: With over 60 exhilarating rides, this 82 acre amusement park is truly the wonderland of fun and joy. Indulge yourself in a day filled with pure thrill and enjoyment with a blend of wet and dry rides and 3D shows ranging from virtual reality shows, laser shows and India’s biggest musical fountain show. A TripAdvisor reviewer commented, “Wonderla Amusement Park in Bangalore is a wonderful escapade from the busy urban schedules. Besides the great rides, Wonderla also includes major attractions like musical fountains, rain showers and reality shows.”

3. Wonderla Amusement Park – Kochi, Kerala: Home to adrenaline-charged roller coasters, water slides and children’s games, this family-friendly amusement park is a must-visit place in Kochi. Built across 35 acres of land and offering more than 56 thriller packed rides, the park maintains international safety standards. A TripAdvisor reviewer commented, “Wonderla Amusement park is a perfect place for adventure and joy with lots of rides that is built over an area of nature gifted beauty. We cannot find a better place to enjoy more than 50 rides with best kitchens.”

4. Essel World – Mumbai, Maharashtra: Known as one of the oldest and largest amusement parks in the country, Essel World has made a benchmark in the amusement park industry in India. Spread across 42 acres of land, the park boasts of over 57 attractions exclusively designed for entertainment for all age groups. With all the thrill, fun and happiness, the park ensures safety for all the visitors. It is also a popular attraction for conventional leisure and school trips. A TripAdvisor reviewer commented, “I have been here as a kid and now with my kid. I still find the same excitement at that age level. Good thing is that the park has kept up with the times in terms of rides and entertainment options.”

5. Science City – Kolkata, West Bengal: Built in the year 1997, this one of a kind attraction is amongst the finest and largest science museums in the world. From optical illusions from a variety of different shapes of mirrors to a special section on aquatic world, this place is a perfect blend of education and fun that intrigues young minds every day. A TripAdvisor reviewer commented, “For those who love Science, this is an absolute fun place to visit. It has various sections that cater to different aspects of science. Visit the dinosaur section and know more of these pre-historic creatures or head to the science sector and learn new stuff.”