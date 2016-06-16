Experience the Antarctic at Australia’s Phillip Island

The Antarctic Journey

Antarctic Journey, the newest attraction on Phillip Island, is inviting Indian visitors to immerse themselves in a multimedia wildlife experience. The interactive and sensory entertainment allows visitors to embark on a virtual journey to the world’s most extreme continent. Antarctic Journey is opened at the Nobbies Centre. Visitors can see themselves on a giant screen, standing on an ice floe, patting a penguin or stroking a seal. The augmented reality technology allows visitors to get up close and personal with Antarctic wildlife.

The Antarctic Journey became the world’s first interactive Antarctic experience developed in partnership with WWF-Australia. As a joint venture between WWF and Phillip Island Nature Parks, the attraction showcases the world of the Southern Ocean and Antarctica, and highlights the need to protect nature.

As the first attraction in Australia to share the WWF brand, the Antarctic Journey is an addition to the attractions of the Penguin Parade, Koala Conservation Centre, Churchill Island Heritage Farm and Wild Oceans EcoBoat tours, all operated by Phillip Island Nature Parks. With Antarctic landscape as the backdrop, and interactive wildlife experiences, visitors can learn about the need for conservation of the Southern Ocean and Antarctica.

Phillip Island is showcased on the first level of this new three-level attraction, and features an interpretive display on the conservation of the island’s penguin colony. The Southern Ocean’s violent weather drives wild swells against the island’s shores which are home to penguins and seals, and whales from Antarctica visit Phillip Island’s waters as they migrate North. Entry to this level, the gateway to Antarctica, is free.

The Lab takes up the second level, and is packed with hands-on activities designed to both entertain and educate. Visitors will be able to ‘feel the freeze’ as they enter the Antarctic Chill Zone and experience the same sort of conditions as an Antarctic researcher. The Sound Lab and Research Station offer an insight into the sights and sounds of Antarctic wildlife, complete with animal calls, microscopes and specimens.

The final level is known as The Chamber. Visitors can enjoy the audio visual spectacle which surrounds them by creatures of the deep, like whales, seals, sharks and more.