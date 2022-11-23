Experience Skyview by Empyrean: Patnitop’s pride and a ride to remember

When we talk about Jammu & Kashmir, the focus invariably shifts to the Valley almost giving a pass over to the vast region of Jammu which offers some stunning travel destination. Despite its snow-capped mountains, lush meadows, scenic gondola rides, Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district does not get as much hype it deserves. Skyview by Empyrean in Patnitop has added a rich destination in the region offering everything tourists crave for. The legendary Jammu and Kashmir’s hospitality, sumptuous cuisine and kahwa, gondola rides, unique adventures like zip-lining, idyllic picnic spots as scenic locations, cycling, treks and much more. Make time for a morning stroll in the sprawling Skyview property – the picturesque gardens studded with flowers makes for a stunning backdrop for any photo shoot.



Skyview by Empyrean, Patnitop, was the first to introduce a holistic leisure and lifestyle destination in the Himalayas with an array of experiences, including gondola ride, luxury stays, shopping, and soft adventure activities. A 90-minute drive from the Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, this getaway is spread over 22 acres and commenced operations three years ago.. What makes Skyview by Empyrean so perfect travel destination is the fact that you can go straight into luxury after enjoying aadventuree rides. Luxurious and romantic, Skyview by Empyrean at the foothills of the Himalayas is the ultimate dreamy hideaway in Jammu and Kashmir. The rooms come with all modern comforts and wrap-around mountains views. Meal venues are equally dramatic – perched on a mountain and with views of the picturesque Sanget Valley. Once the gondola ride is done, glide across a zip line and then jump on for sledging and a slow-moving escalator that takes you up the mountains.

The Gondola ride

The Skyview Gondola is billed as the Gateway to Patnitop. It is India’s highest gondola in terms of ground clearance. The Skyview Patnitop ropeway, the largest Indo-French collaboration in mountain infrastructure, was built in a record 2.4 years under the Public-Private Partnership model. Having started operations in July 2020, it was awarded the best adventure tourism destination within a month. The ropeway has cut travel time between Sanget and Patnitop to 15 minutes from 1.5 hours.



Picnic

For its guests, Skyview by Empyrean offers picnic near the scenic lake of Sanasar and Natha Top. The ride from Patnitop to Sanasar is as filmy and stunning as it gets. The spot is picked perfectly by Skyview team and you can relax and enjoy the lunch with all the amenties and tasty food and beverages at your disposal. An experience that you will never forget.

Skyview by Empyrean’s holistic destination includes a gamut of experiences all in one place. It offers visitors a range of on site and off site leisure and adventure activities, a wide choice of F&B options, luxury accommodation as well as camping, a ride on the picturesque gondola and sightseeing in and around Patnitop.