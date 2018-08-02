Experience Manhattan’s iconic Flatiron District

NYC & Company, New York City’s official destination marketing organisation, has announced that Manhattan’s Flatiron District is open to visitors, with most businesses cleared for re-occupancy after select closures due to a steam pipe explosion July 19.

“Despite the recent steam pipe incident, New York City’s Flatiron has bounced back and is eager to welcome visitors and locals to one of the City’s most beautiful neighborhoods,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company. “Everyone can discover or rediscover the Flatiron’s unparalleled offerings—from its iconic Flatiron Building to the beautiful Madison Square Park to many cultural, retail and restaurant offerings, including those partaking in NYC Restaurant Week this summer.”

“Flatiron is one of New York City’s most iconic and beloved neighborhoods, a mixed-use hub of vibrant commerce and culture,” said Jennifer Brown, executive director of the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership Business Improvement District. “While the July 19 steam pipe incident caused significant impact and certainly inconvenience, many of the district’s retail, restaurant and cultural attractions were not affected and nearly all of those that were are now open for business again.”

The Flatiron District—easily accessible by the F, M, N, Q, R, W, 1,4, 5, 6 and L subway lines, among other public transportation—is one of the most iconic neighborhoods in Manhattan. Its 103 block faces stretch from 21st to 28th Streets, bordered by Third and Sixth Avenues, and the district is home to more than 230 restaurants, bars and casual food establishments.

The Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership offers free 90-minute walking tours of the historic Flatiron District every Sunday at 11am year-round. Notable sights and landmarks include the MetLife Clock Tower, Appellate Courthouse and the famous Flatiron Building. Madison Square Park has existed as a public space since 1686 and formally opened as a public park in 1847. Its current art installation Delirious Matter by Diana Al-Hadid is on view through September 3, and Jorge Palacios’ Link debuts August 16 on the Flatiron North Public Plaza, a pedestrian plaza between Broadway and Fifth Avenue from 23rd to 24th Street.

For foodies, a prix-fixe taste of the Flatiron neighborhood is on the menu through August 17 at any of 16 participating neighborhood eateries in NYC Restaurant Week Summer 2018.

Upcoming and ongoing events of note include the annual Summer Streets celebration (August 4, 11, 18, from 7am to 1pm), which offers visitors nearly seven miles of car-free streets to play, run, walk and bike, including Park Avenue South in the Flatiron District. For budget travellers, the Flatiron Summer Series offers free tech classes, fitness and games through August 9, with programs including Wellness Wednesday, Throwback Thursday and more.

On the retail front, countless boutiques, name-brand menswear, women’s apparel and accessories, textile shops, hand-crafted goods, beauty and beyond await the modern shopper. Cultural organisations in the neighborhood include the National Museum of Mathematics, whose interactive exhibits and Family Fridays promote an interest in math among children, and the Museum of Sex, which highlights the evolution of human sexuality in the current installation Celestial Bodies.