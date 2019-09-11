Everything about Dark tourism! Latest travel trend among Indian wanderers

Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C) at travel portal Yatra.com said Indians are becoming avid travellers who are constantly looking out for opportunities to travel.

As Indian travellers explore new destinations, ‘dark tourism’ or travel to historical sites with a tragic past seems to be an emerging trend, according to Thomas Cook India. With the world commemorating 18 years of September 11 attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York on Wednesday, travel industry players feel that with increased security and global assurance over the years, the 9/11 attacks are no longer a deterrent in planning trips around this time.

Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa at Thomas Cook (India) Ltd said that Indian travellers are pushing the boundaries when it comes to travelling.

“Thomas Cook India has observed an emerging demand for ‘Dark Tourism’ or ‘Grief Tourism’ that seems to appeal to a select segment.

“While in the past, historical sites and visitor centres with a tragic past involving human tragedy like Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, Auschwitz concentration camps, Poland, Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum, Cambodia, The Holocaust Museum in Washington DC have been a part of the existing itineraries to the destination. However, with the recent web series, Chernobyl, this trend has now caught the fancy of India’s new-age travellers,” Kale said.

According to him, social sharing and ‘instagrammable travel’ is clearly powering this new trend, especially among India’s millennials.

“Over the years, with increased security and global assurance, the 9/11 attacks no longer act as a deterrent in planning trip around this period. At Yatra.com, we have seen normalcy in travel patterns to all overseas destination with business bookings happening as per schedule.

“However, since this period does not correspond to any major holiday season, we see bookings made by individuals visiting friends and families, couples, honeymooners etc rather than large groups or families,” Dhall said.

Daniel D’Souza, President and Country Head, Leisure at SOTC Travel said that with 9/11 commemorating 18 years and with peak travel season in India, it has observed 15 per cent demand for travel to the USA with curated and customised packages like ‘Highlights of USA’ and ‘Durga Pujo Shundor America’.

“We have included a memorial visit as part of the USA itineraries,” he added.