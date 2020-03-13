Everest shut down after Nepal suspends permits over virus

By:
Published: March 13, 2020 10:39:19 AM

Nepal on Friday suspended permits to climb Everest because of the coronavirus pandemic, closing off the world's biggest mountain a day after China halted access from its side.

Coronavirus, China, Mount Everest, Coronavirus outbreak, Mount Everest shutdown, COVID-19, summit Everest, nepal, China Tibet Mountaineering AssociationNepal has suspended climbing on all mountains in the country and stopped issuing tourist visas. (Reuters photo)

Nepal has suspended climbing on all mountains in the country and stopped issuing tourist visas, Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Culture Tourism and Civil Aviation told AFP.

“The government has decided to suspend all spring expeditions and scrap permits for the time being. The decision can be reviewed after analysing the global scenario over the coming month,” Bhattarai said.

