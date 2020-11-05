European countries re-entering lockdown: What it means for international travel

These nations have not locked their borders, neither to European countries, nor others.

International travel to Europe: Several European countries, including the UK, France, Ireland, Belgium and Germany, have gone back into a state of lockdown to tackle a second wave of the novel coronavirus. These lockdowns have confined people to their own homes, only allowing them to go out to get essential items, according to a report in IE. Consequently, the closing down of these countries is also bound to impact the aviation industry, leading to a decline in the demand for travel to these places, which have always been hotspot for tourists.

Europe lockdown: Impact on travel plans

These nations have not locked their borders, neither to European countries, nor others. However, due to the lack of travel demand, several airlines have their intra-Europe flights, the report stated. This can affect travellers’ plans in cases where they may have connecting flights to international hubs. For example, someone wanting to travel to India from Germany via France, might have problems due to the cancellation of Germany to France connecting flights.

Travelling to Europe from India: Are flights operating?

The report stated that flights from India to Europe are operating uninterrupted, in accordance with the air bubble arrangements India has forged with Germany, the UK and France. Among the carriers, Virgin Atlantic, Air India as well as Lufthansa have stated that their flights would continue to operate as per the schedule for the time being. They, however, stated that they were constantly monitoring the situation for any changes that may be needed. Meanwhile, British Airways has also stated that they were closely monitoring the situation.

On the other hand, Vistara has been operating from Delhi to London four times a week, and as per plans, it was supposed to increase the frequency to five times a week from November 21. However, due to the lockdown, it has decided to reduce the frequency to three times a week from November 9 till December 1, when the lockdown is expected to end in most of these countries.

How to travel out of European countries amid lockdown?

While the UK has stated that no one would be allowed to leave the country for tourism purposes, including staying at a second home for holidays, Germany is in a partial lockdown and has asked restaurants, bars and other public places to shut down for some time. However, none of these countries have suspended their air bubble arrangements, which includes arrangements made with India. Thus, all people eligible to travel under this arrangement, including citizens of India, holders of OCI cards, or those undertaking the journey for business or emergency purposes, would still be able to fly out these countries and into India with the help of these air bubble arrangements, the report stated.