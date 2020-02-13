Etihad Airways to launch flight to Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai soon; check details

The airline has carried more than 16.5 million passengers so far since 2004, the Etihad’s first year of operation in India. (Twitter image)

Good news for the travellers to UAE, as Etihad Airways is set to launch an additional flight for the month of May on two important routes in the country. The move comes as the middle-east based airline is celebrating 15 years of its operations in India from Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. In a statement, the Etihad airways had stated that the airline’s achievement coincides with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to UAE and highlighting the bilateral importance between the two nations.

According to reports, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) based airline will add an additional flight on the Abu Dhabi-Thiruvananthapuram route and the Abu Dhabi-Chennai route. The flight will operate on a daily basis. At present, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) based airline has one flight to Thiruvananthapuram and two to Chennai on a daily frequency.

In a statement, Neerja Bhatia, Vice President, Indian sub-continent, Etihad Airways, said that for the month of May, the company has added another seven flights to Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram. The flights will operate on a weekly basis.

With this, there will be around 14 weekly flights to Thiruvananthapuram and 21 weekly flights to Chennai. Bhatia further added any additional plan or the expansion of these additional flights to Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai will be informed later on. India ranks on top in the market for the airline followed by Australia and New Zealand.

In 2019, the Etihad Airways had launched fourth flight on its Abu Dhabi-Mumbai route on a daily basis due to the higher passenger demand. Currently, the UAE based airline connects 10 cities- Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata with Abu Dhabi.

The airline has carried more than 16.5 million passengers so far since 2004, the Etihad’s first year of operation in India. The UAE based airlines had increased flights and added newer aircraft such as Boeing 787 Dreamliner on a regular basis. The new Boeing 787 Dreamliner serves three cities- Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.